Fractal Design ION+ 660P Power Supply Review: Compact And Silent

Performance, Noise and Efficiency
Performance Rating
The performance levels aren't up to the Seasonic Focus Plus Platinum unit's levels, which is the main competitor of the Ion+ model.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
This is a dead silent PSU. In this section, it clearly has an edge over the Platinum Seasonic Focus Plus model.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
The overall efficiency is a little lower than the competing offerings.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: How We Test Power Supplies
MORE: All Power Supply Content
https://www.anandtech.com/show/14693/the-fractal-design-ion-760p-80plus-platinum-psu-review/5
Electrically, the Ion+ 760P positively surprised us. As soon as we noticed that it is a design originating from Sirfa (High Power), we believed that most of the electrical figures would end up being mediocre, as Sirfa usually designs products that are competitive in terms of value, not performance. The Ion+ 760P is an entirely different story, delivering outstanding power quality across the entire load range and under any operating conditions, easily competing toe-to-toe with any other top-tier unit that we've reviewed so far. Furthermore, not only it is very efficient under normal circumstances, but it's able to maintain its exceptional energy conversion efficiency figures even when the ambient temperature gets very high.