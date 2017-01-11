FSP Twins 500W Redundant PSU Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature was between at 28°C (82.4°F) to 30°C (86°F).
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
This is clearly not our normal efficiency graph, where readings should normally register a peak under typical (40%-50% of the max-rated-capacity) loads. This is because both power modules work in parallel, offering better efficiency under high loads. However, under low and moderate ones, the combined power losses of both modules lead to lower efficiency.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
The frame's DC-DC converters get quite hot when they're taxed. Fortunately, the modules' cooling fans do a decent job according to our thermal shots.
Please explain to me why these numbers don't seem to match up properly. (THB, I may have missed it.)
When I deploy file servers for clients, I always setup some sort of alert system for raid failures so I can fix the problem. What is the point of redundancy if the user has no idea a problem has occurred? Yes i know that this PSU makes a "loud buzzer noise" but I cant have that either. The user needs to continue to use the system and they cannot if it is screaming 100% of the time.
Send me an email alert. Its easy to implement.
While I'm glad for that, It's also nice to know if a unit rated at 50°C operation will deliver on its "promise" though. (If you exceed the "promised" rating, like the 40°C rated units @ 45, well, it delivered on its promise and then some.)