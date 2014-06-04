Trending

AMD FX-7600P Kaveri Review: FX Rides Again...In A Mobile APU?

By

The Mobile Kaveri Test Platform

As with the benchmarks we ran on AMD's Mullins APU last month, the company provided us with a prototype platform for evaluation. Also similar to last time, we were given a few short hours to squeeze as much comparative data out of the system as possible. Consequently, we don't have as many results as we'd like, though we did come away with some meaningful results.

The early sample was equipped with AMD's FX-7600P APU and outfitted with 8 GB of memory in a dual-channel configuration. CPU-Z reported it as 1890 MT/s, though we're inclined to believe that could have been a detection error.

With AMD's marketing message honed in on 19 watts, we were a little surprised to test the 35 W APU. Then again, in a story about performance, it makes sense to put the best foot forward.

While AMD appears confident in the ULV Kaveri's ability to compete against Core i7-4500U, the higher TDP meant we needed to find an Intel-based platform with a comparable thermal ceiling. I tapped the 37 W Core i7-4702MQ within Acer's Aspire V3. Although it includes a discrete GeForce GPU, I was able to disable that component using Nvidia's Optimus technology, verifying that it was off before running our tests. Special thanks to Jared and our friends at iTech Computers in Winnipeg, who were kind enough to facilitate our testing. Surprisingly, it was difficult to find a mobile Haswell-based processor rated at 35 W.

64 Comments Comment from the forums
  • damric 04 June 2014 05:46
    Awesome. If it was 5 years ago I would want a laptop and I would want this APU in it.
    Reply
  • Ad Hoc 04 June 2014 06:06
    Are we ever going to get some new CPUs for the AM3+ socket?
    Reply
  • damric 04 June 2014 06:14
    13432106 said:
    Are we ever going to get some new CPUs for the AM3+ socket?

    I sure hope not. North Bridges and HT Link are so 5 years ago.

    Reply
  • Lord_Kitty 04 June 2014 06:15
    20% IPC boost with Steamroller? (First page, second picture)

    That's enough for their 8-core chips to catch up or surpass current i5s, right?
    Reply
  • roymustang 04 June 2014 07:27
    Rather than posting what we already know will be crappy framerates of recent games I wish that when outlets reviewed iGPUs they used some old games to see how those would run. Nobody buys a mobile APU expecting to use it for Battlefield 4. But people do like running older games on their APUs because those will most likely run decently. It would be nice to see how something like Final Fantasy XI or Knights of the Old Republic would run on this. Final Fantasy XI even has a benchmarking tool called Vana'diel Bench 3.
    Reply
  • Amdlova 04 June 2014 07:40
    45w tdp on notebook. i think will we see some 17" + notebooks. don't put on your legs or you fry it!
    Reply
  • Sakkura 04 June 2014 09:52
    13432397 said:
    Rather than posting what we already know will be crappy framerates of recent games I wish that when outlets reviewed iGPUs they used some old games to see how those would run. Nobody buys a mobile APU expecting to use it for Battlefield 4. But people do like running older games on their APUs because those will most likely run decently. It would be nice to see how something like Final Fantasy XI or Knights of the Old Republic would run on this. Final Fantasy XI even has a benchmarking tool called Vana'diel Bench 3.
    I agree, though it still makes sense to keep one demanding game in the test suite to give perspective on where this hardware stands compared to dedicated graphics cards and high-end CPUs.
    Reply
  • Saiki4116 04 June 2014 09:53
    Thanks for including Dota2 Benchmarks. I had experienced FPS drop on my current Laptop(almost dead with i5-450M and HD5470, 1366*768, 4GB RAM) due to overheating, I tried to reduce resolution and tried many configs, but the problem was there.I have let Raptor(AMD 's app) to adjust the profile for Dota2, after that I didn't face the problem.
    Reply
  • Saiki4116 04 June 2014 09:57
    So the performance can be equal to i5 M processor.
    Reply
  • mitcoes16 04 June 2014 10:57
    I miss 720p testings that is the resolution a clever player would use with this GPUs
    1080p and demanding games are not good benchmarks for this GPUs you must use less demanding games or test lower resolutions It is not the same benchmarking F1s than Nascars or electric cars
    Reply