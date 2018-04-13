Trending

G.Skill Ripjaws V DDR4-3200 C16 16GB Dual-Channel Kit Review: Gray-Area Memory

By

Our Verdict

Whether or not this G.Skill DIMM kit is a reasonable value depends on the color you choose. At today’s pricing, we’d choose the F4-3200C16D-16GVGB (gray) over the tested F4-3200C16D-16GVKB (black).

For

  • Better availability compared to other modules in today’s test
  • Good overall performance

Against

  • Current pricing penalizes buyers of the black version
  • Gray version identical internally, but costs much less

Features & Specifications

G.Skill has been earning its reputation as an enthusiast memory brand for years, all the while slyly undercutting the pricing of its top competitors' top kits. Quality has been the thing that’s kept G.Skill from being labeled as a “budget alternative” within the enthusiast market, but let’s be realistic: Lower pricing certainly hasn’t hurt its sales.

On the other hand, the middle of the enthusiast memory market (currently, memory rated DDR4-3200 to DDR4-3600) has far greater sales volume, far more pricing competition, and a far greater opportunity…for your opponents. G.Skill covers those bases with its F4-3200C16D-16GVKB DDR4-3200 CAS16, a 16GB dual-channel kit.

Unlike its gray model F4-3200C16D-16GVGB, the F4-3200C16D-16GVKB has black heat spreaders. On the day of this evaluation, that would cost you around $20. The memory underneath those spreaders doesn’t change, and there’s no discernible performance advantage to having black modules; the price of the gray version simply declined a bit faster than that of the black version. The black kit was shipped before the latest price changes…better luck next time?

Using 1.35V to reach DDR4-3200 CAS 16-18-18-38 with XMP enabled, the Ripjaws V F4-3200C16D-16GVKB kit defaults to DDR4-2133 CAS 15 prior to enabling XMP. An alternative model (F4-3200C16D-16GVK) supports straight CAS 16 timings, but we’re hoping that this version might have extra overclocking capacity.

G.Skill DRAM carries a lifetime replacement limited warranty.

Comparison Products

A recent change in motherboard forced several retests, and today’s comparison includes the retested products plus the Mushkin Redline from a recent review.  The range includes ratings from DDR4-2666 to DDR4-3866, but the one kit that really stands out does so because it uses lower-density ICs: Teamgroup’s Dark ROG memory uses 16 512MB (aka 4Gb) ICs, and since eight ICs make a rank, each module is “dual rank.” A single-rank module of the same 8GB capacity uses eight 8Gb ICs. Intel’s memory controller works better with four ranks of RAM than with two, be that in the form of two dual-rank or four single-rank DIMMs.

G.Skill Trident Z 16GB (2x8GB)

Super Talent Project X 16GB (2x8GB)

Team DARK ROG 16GB (2 x 8GB)

A dual-rank DIMM using 16 of the newer 8Gb ICs would have a capacity of 16GB. As the older 4Gb ICs are getting harder for manufacturers to find, we look forward to adding more 32GB dual-channel kits to our review collection.

We’re expanding outward from our Corsair DDR4-4600 review by switching to a board that supports four DIMMs. MSI’s Z370 Godlike Gaming doesn’t have any memory overclocking advantages of the smaller board used in that review, but it has similar performance scaling and can push several of our kits past DDR4-4000. We’re also retaining the hardware from its review, including its GTX 1080 and Toshiba/OCZ NVMe SSD.

  • Co BIY 13 April 2018 06:33
    This same memory is available as a 4x4GB kit for the same price on the same Newegg link. Would the memory work better in four ranks?

    Why wouldn't that be the best plan. Since most enthusiast boards can take 4 dimms.
    Reply
  • n0ns3ns3 13 April 2018 06:48
    ^^ why redacted put 4x4GB in a new computer ? more sticks = more stress on memory controller, lower frequency/higher timings.

    as for this kit, CL16 is a bit too much for my taste for 3200 single rank 2x8GB kit.
    Reply
  • Crashman 13 April 2018 13:36
    20881464 said:
    This same memory is available as a 4x4GB kit for the same price on the same Newegg link. Would the memory work better in four ranks?

    Why wouldn't that be the best plan. Since most enthusiast boards can take 4 dimms.
    Four ranks does have better performance, but limits your upgrade options.If you'd like four ranks, your best option would be two 16GB sticks.

    20881487 said:
    ^^ why would anyone sane put 4x4GB in a new computer ? more sticks = more stress on memory controller, lower frequency/higher timings.

    as for this kit, CL16 is a bit too much for my taste for 3200 single rank 2x8GB kit.
    Four ranks offer improved bandwidth and outperform two ranks in our charts, even when the timings are slightly worse. I think it's because a transfer on one rank can be initiated while the other rank is finishing a transition (such as read-to-write).

    3200 C16 is our current performance-memory baseline. We just did a set of 3600 C19 and mentioned that we'd have preferred it to have been C18 or less.

    Reply
  • knowom 14 April 2018 01:49
    It's more stress on the memory controller, but more performance out of the memory. DDR4 has a new feature called bank groups that DDR3 and prior lacked. It provides for better burst access speeds. It also has twice as many banks as well which can be accessed in parallel.
    Reply
  • rockerrb3 19 April 2018 17:02
    "On the other hand, the middle of the enthusiast memory market (currently, memory rated DDR4-3200 to DDR4-3600)"

    If DDR4-3200 & DDR4-3600 is considered to be "middle of the enthusiast memory market" then what is the DDR designation for high end memory?
    Reply
  • Crashman 19 April 2018 18:03
    20899701 said:
    "On the other hand, the middle of the enthusiast memory market (currently, memory rated DDR4-3200 to DDR4-3600)"

    If DDR4-3200 & DDR4-3600 is considered to be "middle of the enthusiast memory market" then what is the DDR designation for high end memory?
    The entire Enthusiast market is high-end compared to other markets. You have DDR4-2400 through DDR4-2800 at the bottom and DDR4-3733 through DDR4-4600 at the top. Now that 2400 and 2666 have been standardized by JEDEC, "better than standard " at those data rates requires something like enhanced timings.
    Reply
  • rockerrb3 19 April 2018 23:39
    What is JEDEC?
    Reply
  • Crashman 20 April 2018 00:32
    20900732 said:
    What is JEDEC?
    The organization that sets the standards for "industry standard" DRAM.

    Reply
  • rockerrb3 20 April 2018 08:26
    thank you
    Reply