Roundup: 12 Gaming Power Supplies Compared

Gamers demand a lot from their computers, starting with the PSU. Therefore, almost every PSU manufacturer sells products optimized for gaming PCs. We introduce ripple and noise testing in this roundup to further improve our power supply evaluations.
Test Configuration, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Peak, And Short Circuit Tests
Test Hardware
AC Source
Chroma Programmable AC Source 6530
Power Meter
Yokogawa WT210 Digital Power Meter
Loads
4 x 600 W Chroma 63306 for 12 V testing 4 x 300 W Chroma 63303 for 5 and 3.3 V testing using Chroma HighSpeed- DC Load Mainframes 6334
Oscilloscope
Tektronix DPO3034 Digital Phosphore Oscilloscope (300 MHz)
Test Procedure
Voltages
110 and 230 V
Standby Power
0.25 A fixed current to simulate PC standby power on 5 Vsb
80 PLUS Efficiency Testing
100/50/20% load, relative to specified total output Load distribution across 12/5/3.3V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100% testing at 110 V according to ATX 2.3 specification
Efficiency at Fixed Loads
25, 50, 85, 300, 500 W loads Load distribution across 12/5/3.3 V rails at the same proportion as specified for 100%
Peak Load Test
110% Overload Testing at maximum combined 12 V
Temperature Test
Air intake vs. Outtake temperature delta tracking highest delta during all tests
Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Peak, and Short Circuit Tests:
Odd, why isn't Silverstone reviewed at all? Most of the power supplies they looked at are junk for anyone with more than one GPU and overclocking. I dumped my PC Power & Cooling 1000 Watt PSU because it couldn't handle two ATI 5870's and overclocked CPU to 4Ghz with 1600 FSB. I put in a Silverstone 1500Watt PSU and my system has been rock solid ever since.
The article doesn't appear to measure noise from during switching and how much noise is introduced to the CPU and bus.
Anyway, it will be a cold day in hell before anyone gets me to switch out my Silverstone 1500 Watt PSU.
I call BS. I could run your setup with my PC power & cooling 750w unit.
http://www.techspot.com/review/289-geforce-gtx-480-sli-versus-radeon-5870-crossfire/page9.html
FLanighanWhy not Corsair? I jizz at my tx850w
