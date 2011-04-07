Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

Benchmark Results: World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm

1680x1050No AA/16x AF 1680x10508x AA/ 16x AF 1920x1080No AA/16x AF 1920x10808x AA/ 16x AF 2560x1600No AA/16x AF 2560x16008x AA/ 16x AF Percent Gainfrom 197.41 to 266.58 -9.15% -8.58% -13.37% -8.33% -5.78% -2.88%

If you are an addict of World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm, these benchmarks should alarm you. Even though we can't benchmark using 197.41, the results speak for themselves. After every update, performance goes down, especially at 1920x1080 without any anti-aliasing. When playing World Of Warcraft: Cataclysm with the latest driver, you lose nearly 15% of the performance achieved in 257.21.

197.41: No setting past Fair

All of the performance losses happen in a very linear direction in every scenario we benchmarked. There is no special case. There is no strange interaction between a driver and a specific resolution or setting.