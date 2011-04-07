Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)

1680x1050AAA/4x AF 1680x10504x AA/16x AF 1920x1080AAA/4x AF 1920x10804x AA/16x AF 2560x1600AAA/4x AF 2560x16004x AA/16x AF Percent Gainfrom 197.41 to 266.58 5.04% 6.14% 4.72% 3.52% 3.72% 10.13%

Metro 2033 was released on March 16, 2010, about one month prior to the 480's launch. So, over nine months, this card shows us a 4% to 5% improvement in Metro 2033. The only exception to this trend occurs at 2560x1600 with 4xAA/16xAF. In this case, there is a 10% increase in performance. Analyzing the results from the oldest to newest driver only tells half the story.

In 257.21, there is a slight performance drop with 4xAA/16xAF turned on. Meanwhile, in 260.89, lower resolutions reflect a drop in performance without anti-aliasing enabled. Only when you are at 2560x1600 with 4xAA/16xAF enabled do you see a fairly linear progression from 197.41 to the current 266.58.