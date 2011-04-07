Nvidia's GeForce GTX 480: Before And After A Year Of Driver Updates

Benchmark Results: Metro 2033 (DX11)
|1680x1050AAA/4x AF
|1680x10504x AA/16x AF
|1920x1080AAA/4x AF
|1920x10804x AA/16x AF
|2560x1600AAA/4x AF
|2560x16004x AA/16x AF
|Percent Gainfrom 197.41 to 266.58
|5.04%
|6.14%
|4.72%
|3.52%
|3.72%
|10.13%
Metro 2033 was released on March 16, 2010, about one month prior to the 480's launch. So, over nine months, this card shows us a 4% to 5% improvement in Metro 2033. The only exception to this trend occurs at 2560x1600 with 4xAA/16xAF. In this case, there is a 10% increase in performance. Analyzing the results from the oldest to newest driver only tells half the story.
In 257.21, there is a slight performance drop with 4xAA/16xAF turned on. Meanwhile, in 260.89, lower resolutions reflect a drop in performance without anti-aliasing enabled. Only when you are at 2560x1600 with 4xAA/16xAF enabled do you see a fairly linear progression from 197.41 to the current 266.58.
Oh wait... I'm using a GT425M on my notebook... Damn!
Cheers!
I have to agree with the conclusion, due to the recent nature of the Fermi architecture it probably took both Nvidia and developers time to get used to the new hardware. It just wasn't well optimized upon launch. Although I think it's worth noting that it still managed to perform well even on those early drivers.
Oops! My motto: Pobody's Nerfect. :kaola:
Fixed!
On second thoughts, maybe 'cool' is the wrong word.....
Nope - trolls actually FAIL.Also your "comment" FAIL
Cough 6790