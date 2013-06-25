GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Palit GTX 760 OC Jetstream
Palit's GTX 760 OC Jetstream is just as short and chubby as its half-sister, taking up the same three expansion slots. It also sports a familiar cooler that was treated to a new paint job, trading plastic black for red, and white LEDs for blue ones. Aside from those changes, it could pass for the GTX 670 OC Jetstream that came before it. Palit's board is otherwise identical to Gainward's GTX 760 OC Phantom, with which it shares the (short) reference PCB design and clock rates.
|Technical Specifications And Dimensions
|GPU Clock
|1072 MHz
|Boost (according to BIOS)
|1137 MHz
|Attainable Maximum Boost Under Load
|1215 MHz
|Height
|120 mm / 4.72 inches
|Length
|245 mm / 9.65 inches
|Width (Cooler Side)
|48 mm / 1.89 inches (<= triple-Slot)
|Width (Cooler Side)
|4 mm / 0.16 inches (no backplate, frame only)
|max. Weight
|625 g / 22.05 ounces
|Fans
|2 x 85 mm / 3.34 inches (fan diameter)
The heat sink is attached directly to the cooling plate, while three 6 mm copper pipes help accelerate heat dissipation. A separate sink cools the VRM circuitry, receiving airflow from above. Despite a faster 1550 MHz memory clock (compared to MSI's and Gigabyte's boards), the RAM packages don't receive dedicated cooling. Considering that temperatures inside a closed case, particularly one affected by a graphics card blowing its own waste heat around, can easily exceed 60°C / 140°F, that’s not exactly ideal.
Once more, the top of the card plays host to two 6-pin auxiliary power connectors and a pair of SLI bridges.
Warm air is exhausted out the front and the back of the card. As we've already seen several times, the second DVI output consumes half of the I/O bracket's second slot, limiting the grille to half-height and reducing airflow.
Palit naturally offers the same array of ports as the reference design: dual-link DVI-I, dual-link DVI-D, HDMI, and DisplayPort.
Re-read the conclusion in question below. He doesn't say it is faster, he says this card will replace Don's recommendation for best $250 card and displace the 7950 Boost. ie. Don won't be recommending a $300 card that trades blows or barely beats a $250 card. If both were to end up $250, things change.
quote - "A quick reference to Best Graphics Cards For The Money: June 2013 shows that Don is currently recommending the Tahiti-based Radeon HD 7870 for $250. With almost certainty, the GeForce GTX 760 will take that honor next month, displacing the Radeon HD 7950 with Boost at $300 in the process."
My only gripe with the 760 is the misuse of a model number which allows one to
infer it should be quicker than older cards with 'lesser' names (660, etc.) when
infact it's often slower. I really wish NVIDIA would stop releasing products that
exhibit such enormous performance overlap. Given the evolutionary nature of
GPUs, and the time that has passed since the 600s launched, one might
reasonably expect a 760 to beat the 670 too, but it never does. To me, the
price drop is the only thing it has going for it. The endless meddling with shader
numbers, clocks, bus width, etc., creates an utter muddle of performance
response depending on the game. One really has to judge based on the
individual game rather than any general product description or spec summary.
I just hope Skyrim players with 660s don't upgrade on the assumption newer
model names mean better performance, but I expect some will.
Amazing performance at 250$. The 265bit memory interface does wonders for GK104.
Now I am wondering if there will even be a GTX760ti, while there is a large enough gap in the product stack, I have a feeling there is a chance there may not be a "ti" version.
