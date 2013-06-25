GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

Palit GTX 760 OC Jetstream

Palit's GTX 760 OC Jetstream is just as short and chubby as its half-sister, taking up the same three expansion slots. It also sports a familiar cooler that was treated to a new paint job, trading plastic black for red, and white LEDs for blue ones. Aside from those changes, it could pass for the GTX 670 OC Jetstream that came before it. Palit's board is otherwise identical to Gainward's GTX 760 OC Phantom, with which it shares the (short) reference PCB design and clock rates.

Technical Specifications And Dimensions GPU Clock 1072 MHz Boost (according to BIOS) 1137 MHz Attainable Maximum Boost Under Load 1215 MHz Height 120 mm / 4.72 inches Length 245 mm / 9.65 inches Width (Cooler Side) 48 mm / 1.89 inches (<= triple-Slot) Width (Cooler Side) 4 mm / 0.16 inches (no backplate, frame only) max. Weight 625 g / 22.05 ounces Fans 2 x 85 mm / 3.34 inches (fan diameter)

The heat sink is attached directly to the cooling plate, while three 6 mm copper pipes help accelerate heat dissipation. A separate sink cools the VRM circuitry, receiving airflow from above. Despite a faster 1550 MHz memory clock (compared to MSI's and Gigabyte's boards), the RAM packages don't receive dedicated cooling. Considering that temperatures inside a closed case, particularly one affected by a graphics card blowing its own waste heat around, can easily exceed 60°C / 140°F, that’s not exactly ideal.

Once more, the top of the card plays host to two 6-pin auxiliary power connectors and a pair of SLI bridges.

Warm air is exhausted out the front and the back of the card. As we've already seen several times, the second DVI output consumes half of the I/O bracket's second slot, limiting the grille to half-height and reducing airflow.

Palit naturally offers the same array of ports as the reference design: dual-link DVI-I, dual-link DVI-D, HDMI, and DisplayPort.