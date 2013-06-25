Trending

GeForce GTX 760 Review: GK104 Shows Up (And Off) At $250

With its last graphics card introduction until the end of Fall, Nvidia isn't trying to impress anyone with groundbreaking performance. Rather, the company is pulling better-than GeForce GTX 660 Ti-class frame rates to a $250 price point, creating value.

Palit GTX 760 OC Jetstream

Palit's GTX 760 OC Jetstream is just as short and chubby as its half-sister, taking up the same three expansion slots. It also sports a familiar cooler that was treated to a new paint job, trading plastic black for red, and white LEDs for blue ones. Aside from those changes, it could pass for the GTX 670 OC Jetstream that came before it. Palit's board is otherwise identical to Gainward's GTX 760 OC Phantom, with which it shares the (short) reference PCB design and clock rates.

Technical Specifications And Dimensions
GPU Clock1072 MHz
Boost (according to BIOS)1137 MHz
Attainable Maximum Boost Under Load1215 MHz
Height120 mm / 4.72 inches
Length245 mm / 9.65 inches
Width (Cooler Side)48 mm / 1.89 inches (<= triple-Slot)
Width (Cooler Side)4 mm / 0.16 inches (no backplate, frame only)
max. Weight625 g / 22.05 ounces
Fans2 x 85 mm / 3.34 inches (fan diameter)

The heat sink is attached directly to the cooling plate, while three 6 mm copper pipes help accelerate heat dissipation. A separate sink cools the VRM circuitry, receiving airflow from above. Despite a faster 1550 MHz memory clock (compared to MSI's and Gigabyte's boards), the RAM packages don't receive dedicated cooling. Considering that temperatures inside a closed case, particularly one affected by a graphics card blowing its own waste heat around, can easily exceed 60°C / 140°F, that’s not exactly ideal.

Once more, the top of the card plays host to two 6-pin auxiliary power connectors and a pair of SLI bridges.

Warm air is exhausted out the front and the back of the card. As we've already seen several times, the second DVI output consumes half of the I/O bracket's second slot, limiting the grille to half-height and reducing airflow. 

Palit naturally offers the same array of ports as the reference design: dual-link DVI-I, dual-link DVI-D, HDMI, and DisplayPort.

