Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Review: Titan’s Baby Brother Is Born

Multi-GPU Results: Tomb Raider

One GeForce GTX 780 manages 44.66 FPS in our Tomb Raider benchmark; two achieve 85.52 FPS on average.

We get one last reminder that high frame rates don’t necessarily guarantee consistent pacing. Although the Radeon HD 7990 delivers an admirable average frame time variance, the 99th percentile result shows that you’ll experience pauses of up to 20 ms between frames.