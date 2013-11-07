Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Results: BioShock Infinite

Our numbers in BioShock Infinite are huge. The GeForce GTX 780 Ti is the fastest single-GPU card at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, beating the R9 290X we received from AMD by 12% at QHD. It beats the retail board by 31%.

To reiterate, this is not to say that press boards are fast and retail boards are slow. Rather, 290X is operating within an almost-300 MHz range. The retail board simply drops to the lower end of that range faster than the press board in our testing environment.

Even our retail R9 290X outperforms GeForce GTX 780 at 3840x2160, exceeding an average of 51 FPS. The 290X from AMD is only about 8% quicker (putting it ahead of GeForce GTX Titan). However, 780 Ti trumps the entire field and never drops below 50 FPS in our benchmark.

Frame time variance is tiny—even the worst-case measurements fall under 1 ms.