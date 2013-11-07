Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 Ti Review: GK110, Fully Unlocked

Hot on the heels of AMD's Radeon R9 290X receiving acclaim for a fair price and high performance, Nvidia is launching its fastest single-GPU gaming card ever: GeForce GTX 780 Ti. It's quicker than 290X, but also more expensive. Is the premium worthwhile?

Results: BioShock Infinite

Our numbers in BioShock Infinite are huge. The GeForce GTX 780 Ti is the fastest single-GPU card at 1920x1080 and 2560x1440, beating the R9 290X we received from AMD by 12% at QHD. It beats the retail board by 31%.

To reiterate, this is not to say that press boards are fast and retail boards are slow. Rather, 290X is operating within an almost-300 MHz range. The retail board simply drops to the lower end of that range faster than the press board in our testing environment.

Even our retail R9 290X outperforms GeForce GTX 780 at 3840x2160, exceeding an average of 51 FPS. The 290X from AMD is only about 8% quicker (putting it ahead of GeForce GTX Titan). However, 780 Ti trumps the entire field and never drops below 50 FPS in our benchmark.

Frame time variance is tiny—even the worst-case measurements fall under 1 ms.

  • faster23rd 07 November 2013 14:08
    My heart broke a little bit for AMD. Unless AMD's got something up their sleeve, it's up to the board manufacturers now to get the 290X in a better competitive stance than the 780 ti.
  • Lord_Kitty 07 November 2013 14:15
    Can't wait for fanboy wars! Its going to be fun to watch.
  • tomc100 07 November 2013 14:16
    At $700, AMD has nothing to worry about other than the minority of enthusiast who are willing to pay $200 more for the absolute fastest. Also, when games like Battlefield 4 uses mantle the performance gains will be eroded or wiped out.
  • expl0itfinder 07 November 2013 14:18
    Keep up the competition. Performance per dollar is the name of the game, and the consumers are thriving in it right now.
  • alterecho 07 November 2013 14:20
    I want to see cooler as efficient as the 780 ti, on the 290X, and the benchmarks be run again. Something tells me 290X will perform similar or greater than 780ti, in that situation.
    Reply
  • ohim 07 November 2013 14:21
    Price vs way too few more fps than the rival will say a lot no matter who gets the crown, but can`t wonder to imagine the look on the face of the guys who got Titans for only few months of "fps supremacy" at insane price tags :)
  • bjaminnyc 07 November 2013 14:22
    2x R9 290's for $100 more will destroy the 780Ti. I don't really see where this logically fits in a competitively priced environment. Nice card, silly price point.
  • Innocent_Bystander-1312890 07 November 2013 14:28
    "Hawaii-based boards delivering frame rates separated by double-digit percentages, the real point is that this behavior is designed into the Radeon R9 290X. "

    It could also come down to production variance between the chips. Seen in before in manufacturing and it's not pretty. Sounds like we're starting to hit the ceiling with these GPUs... Makes me wonder what architectural magic they'll come up with next.

    IB
  • bjaminnyc 07 November 2013 14:30
  • Deus Gladiorum 07 November 2013 14:35
    I'm going to build a rig for a friend and was planning on getting him the R9 290, but after the R9 290 review I'm quite hesitant. How can we know how the retail version of that card performs? Any chance you guys could pick one up and test it out? Furthermore, how can we know Nvidia isn't pulling the same trick: i.e. giving a press card that performs way above the retail version?
