Tom's Graphics Card Guide: 32 Mid-Range Cards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: DirectX 10 Games
DirectX 10: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat
DirectX 10: Call of Juarez
The red and green distribution is almost the same as it is under DirectX 11, except in Call of Pripyat, where even a Radeon HD 6850 works well with the enthusiast settings. Only the GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 6790 fail to reach our target performance levels.
However, in Call of Juarez, all of the cards pass both benchmarks. Mid-range cards, from about $120 and up, seem capable of rendering 3D graphics well enough that average user has little to complain about. DirectX 10 is old enough now that you can get good value for your money with a modern card in most games based on that older API.
Is the TI worth another 40+ dollars?
The standard Geforce GTX 560 Ti is still getting beaten by the standard Radeon 6950
Also, can you guys do a story on how some classic cards match up to modern games? Stuff like 8800GTX's and 2900XT's which used to cost an arm and leg back in the day. Would be cool to see how the fare today.