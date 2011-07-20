Tom's Graphics Card Guide: 32 Mid-Range Cards Benchmarked

Benchmark Results: DirectX 10 Games

DirectX 10: S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Call of Pripyat

DirectX 10: Call of Juarez

The red and green distribution is almost the same as it is under DirectX 11, except in Call of Pripyat, where even a Radeon HD 6850 works well with the enthusiast settings. Only the GeForce GTX 550 Ti and Radeon HD 6790 fail to reach our target performance levels.

However, in Call of Juarez, all of the cards pass both benchmarks. Mid-range cards, from about $120 and up, seem capable of rendering 3D graphics well enough that average user has little to complain about. DirectX 10 is old enough now that you can get good value for your money with a modern card in most games based on that older API.