Acer Iconia Tab A500: A Tablet With Honeycomb 3.1

Display Quality: White And Black Uniformity

Acer Iconia Tab A500 White Luminance cd/m^2 265.6404 281.0031 293.3714 277.9459 300.6225 302.2343 250.6992 258.6414 279.3975 Black Luminance cd/m^2 0.3001 0.3004 0.3114 0.2802 0.2902 0.2705 0.2645 0.2859 0.3372

Luminance uniformity is decent. It's not as good as what we get from the Xoom, as the corners are prone to low white luminance. Black luminance is more uniform, but the upper and lower right-hand corners can't seem to achieve the same deep blacks as the rest of the screen.