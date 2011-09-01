Picking The Best Ink And Paper For Your Inkjet Printer

Test Your Ink: Stability
Ink stability is another important aspect of performance. When ink sits idle in the cartridge, there's a chance its components could separate over time. The result is like an oil and vinegar salad dressing you need to shake before each use.
You can test the stability of ink using thin layer chromatography (TLC). Chemistry students often use this technique to separate mixtures, and it's an easy way to make sure that ink exists as a stable mixture. Unfortunately, you'll need some special equipment: namely, a silica TLC plate. You can find that by shopping online science supply shops or rummaging around in your local university's chemistry lab.
The test itself is pretty simple.
- Place a small drop of ink on the TLC plate.
- Drop the plate into a dish with a small amount of water. The water level shouldn't be above the dot of ink.
- Check the results every five minutes until 30 minutes pass.
If the ink is stable, you'll see little to no separation on the TLC plate as the water is drawn through capillary action. The animation above shows an extreme example of ink separation from a black permanent marker.
We did own our TLC test to show you what a good ink should look like. The ink on the right is resisting separation, which is an indicator of stable ink.
paraphrase of this article: We don't endorse buying first party, brand-name inks and paper; we're just here to tell you the extremes you can go through to find an alternative! p.s. HP is great!
Fade can be an issue on the photos that are left in direct sunlight (conservatory) but there is always the option to take the image to a kiosk for a better quality print, or simply print a different picture for the frame.
I don't keep large collections of printed photos in albums so I guess I might think differently if I did.
could it be BD? you guys probably have a sample but it must be under NDA
==> Does anyone else have this problem? Put in all new cartridges, print two or three pages, let it sit for several weeks and then find one or two cartridges almost empty? BTW I'm using cheap ebay cartridges, and don't plan to spend the money it would take to install a set of Canon units unless that's known to be the cure. I can't remember how the first set of (Canon) cartridges fared.
Thx - Arbie
Make sure to turn your printer off when you aren't using it. If it cycles on and off with your computer, it will cycle through its cleaning process each time. That could be your problem...