JMicron JMF670H SSD Controller Preview

Random Write
Random 4KB writes have always been a problem for JMicron's controller architecture. The company powered some of the first affordable consumer SSDs, and over the years it has worked hard to improve its performance in this discipline. Although we measure 4KB random writes in IOPS, this particular measurement is really about latency.
A single log file update to one program can bring your system to a crawl until the task completes. Native command queuing allows for up to 32 outstanding commands, though only one can run at a time. It it hangs or takes longer to process than expected, your experience is diminished. High IOPS performance translates to low latency.
The JMF670H is now on par with the random write performance available from several mainstream and even some premium SSDs on the market today.
Wouldn't a much more appropriate comparison be the 1TB 2.5" 5400rpm drives that sell for about $50? 1TB HGST drive on newegg for $52(free ship) right now, first one i checked, so i didn't look for best price.
When you say, look we can buy a 128gb flash drive for only a 30% more then a 250gb 2.5inch hard drive....you vastly inflate storage the value of the ssd compared to hdd.
Dont get me wrong, would i want a $49 128gb ssd over a $35 250gb hhd as my only storage drive, yes! But, would i want the same ssd over a 1tb $52 drive as my only storage drive....no! Would i much rather have the $49 ssd AND the $52 drive as dual drives, YES!(well id much rather pay more then that and get both drives bigger tho ie 256gb and 2tb)
The choice to compare low capacity sizes revolves around OEMs and the lowest priced products. Even though a 1TB 2.5" HDD represents a great value, the OEMs will always choose a low capacity size model that shaves a few dollars off the price.
A report came out last night that stated major OEMs are now buying 128GB SSDs at $50. Sadly, I didn't have that data when I wrote this article.