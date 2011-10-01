Hands-On: Amazon's Fourth-Gen Kindle Refresh

Keyboard-Less Navigation And Screen Rotation
Like the Keyboard version, the new Kindle features a five-way controller for navigation, in addition to smaller Return, Keyboard (virtual), Menu, and Home keys.
This changes the controls for taking a screenshot. When you press Shift + Alt + G on the Kindle Keyboard, the screen flashes for a brief moment before dumping a screen capture (GIF format) in the documents folder. On the new Kindle, you're required to hold down the Keyboard and Menu buttons at the same.
The virtual keyboard interface is similar to what we've seen from many tablets, almost forcing a slow hunt-and-peck process. That could be a turn-off for anyone who uses the built-in dictionary or frequently types annotations.
There's a similar interface for virtual typing on the Kindle Touch. However, both fourth-gen Kindles now feature a screen rotation feature.
Rotating the screen doesn't happen automatically when you twist the Kindle, as it does on a tablet. Instead, you have to manually change orientation via the main menu.
The font size is automatically preserved, but only for text. If your document is full of images instead of OCR (PDF scans), you're going to see zoomed-out content.
And e-readers shouldn't be compared to tablets, the only similarity is the physical form. e-readers allow you to read long books without straining your eyes anymore than with paper. Tablets on the other hand do a large number of things (of questionable usefulness) but reading anything more than a newspaper is hard on the eyes.
If TomsHardware is correct clients should know about it.
If the touch versions cames with a screen in the same quality like the 3rd generation, then there is a chance I will buy it.
They should have added $10-$15 for a unit and use a good panel.
As a Kin 3rd gen owner, I'm happy that my device is still superior, and don't feel a bit bad about the extra money spent on it. I don't know what the sweet spot price is they are trying to achieve, but $100 seems like more than a bargain for an e-reader. People that want to spend less money than that for a "book replacement", probably don't buy many books anyway. ;-)