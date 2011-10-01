Hands-On: Amazon's Fourth-Gen Kindle Refresh

Kindle Special Offers
For those who love to shop, the Kindle model with Special Offers is subsidized with advertising for deals on Amazon.com and Amazon Local. If you're a bargain hunter or know a bargain hunter, the Kindle will likely turn into your favorite gadget. Overtime, the deals will save you more money than you originally spent on the Kindle. If this doesn't strike you as interesting, you shouldn't fear the subsidized Kindle, because ads are only displayed when the device is idle. It doesn't affect your reading experience.
And e-readers shouldn't be compared to tablets, the only similarity is the physical form. e-readers allow you to read long books without straining your eyes anymore than with paper. Tablets on the other hand do a large number of things (of questionable usefulness) but reading anything more than a newspaper is hard on the eyes.
If the touch versions cames with a screen in the same quality like the 3rd generation, then there is a chance I will buy it.
They should have added $10-$15 for a unit and use a good panel.
As a Kin 3rd gen owner, I'm happy that my device is still superior, and don't feel a bit bad about the extra money spent on it. I don't know what the sweet spot price is they are trying to achieve, but $100 seems like more than a bargain for an e-reader. People that want to spend less money than that for a "book replacement", probably don't buy many books anyway. ;-)