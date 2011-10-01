Hands-On: Amazon's Fourth-Gen Kindle Refresh

Kindle Special Offers

Kindle 4th-gen

For those who love to shop, the Kindle model with Special Offers is subsidized with advertising for deals on Amazon.com and Amazon Local. If you're a bargain hunter or know a bargain hunter, the Kindle will likely turn into your favorite gadget. Overtime, the deals will save you more money than you originally spent on the Kindle. If this doesn't strike you as interesting, you shouldn't fear the subsidized Kindle, because ads are only displayed when the device is idle. It doesn't affect your reading experience.