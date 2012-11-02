Medal Of Honor Warfighter Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware
As always, we strive to represent game performance across a wide range of graphics hardware. We're including cards as far down the spectrum as AMD's Radeon HD 6450 and Nvidia's GeForce GT 210, to the powerful Radeon HD 7970 and GeForce GTX 680.
Testing Notes
All overclocked boards in our collection are set to their reference specifications to best represent the like-performing products on the market, and to keep comparisons between models fair.
With no in-game benchmark tool available, we had to create one of our own. We chose the "Changing Tides" mission because its outdoor jungle environment was harder on performance than the urban areas. We were forced to benchmark by playing through the game as identically as possible for just over two minutes, and recording the action with Fraps. Fortunately, we determined the results to be both repeatable and subject to very little variance.
|Test System
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-3960X (Sandy Bridge-E), 3.3 GHz @ 4.25 GHz , Six Cores, LGA 2011, 15 MB Shared L3 Cache, Hyper-Threading enabled.
|Motherboard
|ASRock X79 Extreme9 (LGA 2011) Chipset: Intel X79 Express
|Networking
|On-Board Gigabit LAN controller
|Memory
|Corsair Vengeance LP PC3-16000, 4 x 4 GB, 1600 MT/s, CL 8-8-8-24-2T
|Graphics
|GeForce 210 1 GB DDR3GeForce GT 630 512 MB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 650 Ti 1 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 670 2 GB GDDR5GeForce GTX 680 2 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 6450 512 MB GDDR5Radeon HD 6670 512 MB DDR3Radeon HD 7750 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7770 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7850 1 GB GDDR5Radeon HD 7970 3 GB GDDR5
|Hard Drive
|Samsung 470-series 256 GB (SSD)
|Power
|ePower EP-1200E10-T2 1200 W ATX12V, EPS12V
|Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Microsoft Windows 8
|DirectX
|DirectX 11.1
|Graphics Drivers
|Catalyst 12.11 beta 4, Nvidia 310.33 beta
|Benchmarks
|Medal of Honor: Warfighter
|"Changing Tides" Mission, Two-Minute Fraps Run
In CPU benchmark, it would have been better to see the continuous FPS graph , rather than just the single values of 'Average' and 'minimum' .
Also, CPU frequency scaling is needed
I think nvidia's gpu boost is causing the nvidia cards to have higher average and lower minimals since it can render higher fps when less things are going on but they can only have so much performance when the rendering gets tough. I think GPU boost is a pointless feature because of that since why would anyone want high maximal fps and low minimal fps?
and you're missing the 7870 and 7950 in them. just sayin'
Expected more from T.H to be honest.
I'm curious as well, though in my opinion it's most probably a memory bottleneck at 1080p wilth ultra settings. BF3 already uses more than 1GB with max image settings with 4xAA as well so if Warfighter uses an updated Frosbite2 engine, it's highly plausible.
On the other hand, I'm not fully satisfied that they didn't test the game with the 7870. And how about 560ti and 6870(the 2 very popular card from last-gen), I think at least a couple mid-range card from last gen should be tested
i miss my 6950 on benchmarks.......
Story of my hardware life.
First Year, Wow Top of the line
2nd Year, Still in benchmarks
3rd Year, Still performing good enough
4th Year......I need an uphrade
Anyway, didn't really read your game review, but Rock, Paper, Shotgun was extremely critical of the game, and i understand their sentiment, because BF3 is similar in some respects.
http://www.rockpapershotgun.com/2012/10/29/wot-i-think-medal-of-honor-warfighter/
P.S. Why you no benchmark Sleeping Dogs? It brings my GTX 560 down to 40 fps minimums at 1024x768 at the highest settings...It may be a CPU bottleneck though, have to look into that fully.