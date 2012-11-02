Medal Of Honor Warfighter Performance, Benchmarked

Test System And Graphics Hardware

As always, we strive to represent game performance across a wide range of graphics hardware. We're including cards as far down the spectrum as AMD's Radeon HD 6450 and Nvidia's GeForce GT 210, to the powerful Radeon HD 7970 and GeForce GTX 680.

Testing Notes

All overclocked boards in our collection are set to their reference specifications to best represent the like-performing products on the market, and to keep comparisons between models fair.

With no in-game benchmark tool available, we had to create one of our own. We chose the "Changing Tides" mission because its outdoor jungle environment was harder on performance than the urban areas. We were forced to benchmark by playing through the game as identically as possible for just over two minutes, and recording the action with Fraps. Fortunately, we determined the results to be both repeatable and subject to very little variance.