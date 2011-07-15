Trending

Hands-On: A Second mSATA-Based SSD Emerges

When it comes to storage, the 3.5” and 2.5” form factors are most popular. But they're not always suitable for notebooks and netbooks. Samsung is the second vendor to introduce an mSATA-based SSD, after Intel demonstrated its SSD 310 earlier this year.

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage

PCMark Vantage proves that both SSDs beat the hell out of any hard drive. More importantly, we find that the two SSD designs perform similarly in a synthetic metric modeled after real-world Windows-based workloads, although the mSATA drive comes with less memory channels. It’s good to see that the impact on such a standard benchmark is rather small. Then again, if the 2.5" drive was designed with a SATA 6Gb/s interface in mind, or a faster controller, we'd probably see more differentiation between these two implementations.