Hands-On: A Second mSATA-Based SSD Emerges

Benchmark Results: PCMark Vantage

PCMark Vantage proves that both SSDs beat the hell out of any hard drive. More importantly, we find that the two SSD designs perform similarly in a synthetic metric modeled after real-world Windows-based workloads, although the mSATA drive comes with less memory channels. It’s good to see that the impact on such a standard benchmark is rather small. Then again, if the 2.5" drive was designed with a SATA 6Gb/s interface in mind, or a faster controller, we'd probably see more differentiation between these two implementations.