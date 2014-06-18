Trending

MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

MSI's new GT60 2PC Dominator outperforms the company's previous-gen GT60 2OC thanks to a new CPU, new GPU, and triple-monitor Surround technology. We compare both configurations, add up the differences, and gauge the effect of Nvidia's Battery Boost.

Around the GT60 2PC Dominator

The GT60 chassis doesn't change much for the current generation of hardware. In fact, it doesn't change at all if you're comparing the Dominator version of the previous model. Buyers still get a bunch of black-anodized aluminum to gaze upon.

The big change came with last year’s Dominator update, which, like today’s Dominator-based build, adds two mini-DisplayPort connectors. In conjunction with on-board HDMI and two adapters, we were able to run our benchmarks across three HDMI/VGA-equipped monitors using Nvidia's Surround technology.

If not for the brushed-aluminum top panel and a few stickers on the palm rest, it would even be tough to tell the GT60 chassis apart from the previously-reviewed GX60. We did get a lighted image of its SteelSeries keyboard this time, though.

Other main features include three USB 3.0 ports and a card slot on the left edge, plus a USB 2.0 port and four audio jacks on the right edge. Audio line-in and line-out, plus headphones and an external microphone, are all supported simultaneously.

The included optical drive on this unit is an 8x DVD burner by HLDS, though MSI doesn’t specify the manufacturer in its product literature.

35 Comments Comment from the forums
  • blackmagnum 18 June 2014 07:33
    Cue the " I can build a faster desktop at half the price " argument...
    Reply
  • HT 18 June 2014 07:41
    what about the noise ? This article needs a noise evaluation. The old GT780DX's fan was terrible.

    Once burned, twice shy MSI.
    Reply
  • danwat1234 18 June 2014 08:03
    Does Battery Booster allow you have a set FPS goal, like instead of cutting back when the GPU is crunching more than 60FPS, have it cut back once FPS goes beyond 30FPS?

    The fan in this laptop is awesome. MSI is the only company I know of that puts a 12 volt fan in their laptop. This single fan can move about 25cfm of air (source; http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gt70-dragon-edition-2-core-i7-4930mx-laptop,3545-5.html)
    which may be more air flow than the Asus G750 can supply, who knows.

    The CPU in this laptop is socketed and fully supports all the way up to a 4940MX Extreme CPU 3.1/4GHZ and supports overclocking via Intel XTU.
    The CPU in the G750 cannot be upgraded so it is just a gaming laptop whereas this can be a workstation laptop.

    The screen can tilt back significantly more than the G750 (both the GT60 and GT70 MSI laptops) and weighs less with the same computing hardware.

    The 180w AC adapter limitation and the NOS crutch can be annoying if you are fully taxing the extreme CPU and the GPU for long periods of time, it may dip into the battery. Once the battery goes down to 30%, it'll stop sucking from the battery and throttle.
    Luckily I don't think NOS ever really activates unless you have an extreme CPU in it and everything fully taxed and may be quite hard to activate since this model isn't the -2PE model with the 880m.

    The new MSI GT72 has a 220w AC adapter so I guess they've figured that they need more power headroom).
    Reply
  • Plusthinking Iq 18 June 2014 08:26
    msi still have issues with cooling and noise, a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless....
    Reply
  • Crashman 18 June 2014 09:19
    13529028 said:
    what about the noise ? This article needs a noise evaluation. The old GT780DX's fan was terrible.

    Once burned, twice shy MSI.
    The noise wasn't bad but the room was cool so I was concerned that it might not be realistic for normal users

    13529105 said:
    Does Battery Booster allow you have a set FPS goal, like instead of cutting back when the GPU is crunching more than 60FPS, have it cut back once FPS goes beyond 30FPS?
    You can set other FPS targets but I left it at the 30FPS default to get the best battery benefit.
    13529200 said:
    msi still have issues with cooling and noise, a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless....
    Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere.
    Reply
  • danwat1234 18 June 2014 10:25
    msi still have issues with cooling and noise, a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless....
    The only issues I've seen are bad paste jobs from the factory. If it's done right the cooling systems work fine, from my research. What other cooling issues does it have? Thanks
    Reply
  • hex2bit 18 June 2014 11:26
    Why the continued use of mechanical drives? Would not a SSD help with power, speed and cooling?
    Reply
  • Plusthinking Iq 18 June 2014 11:33
    number of fans and heatpipes are a problem
    Reply
  • wtfxxxgp 18 June 2014 12:50
    "Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere."

    I LOL'd at this. Well-said Crashman. I don't know how anyone that has ever used a laptop even for light gaming (I'm referring to something as simple as League Of Legends) could say something like "a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless". The fact is: performance = heat = adequate cooling = noise. The amount of each of these is dependent on the other...as well as the build (obviously), but the confined space in MOBILE COMPUTERS (aka notebooks/laptops) will always be a challenge until technology can convert the effects of energy used into cold, instead of heat.
    Reply
  • Crashman 18 June 2014 13:16
    13530242 said:
    "Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere."

    I LOL'd at this. Well-said Crashman. I don't know how anyone that has ever used a laptop even for light gaming (I'm referring to something as simple as League Of Legends) could say something like "a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless". The fact is: performance = heat = adequate cooling = noise. The amount of each of these is dependent on the other...as well as the build (obviously), but the confined space in MOBILE COMPUTERS (aka notebooks/laptops) will always be a challenge until technology can convert the effects of energy used into cold, instead of heat.
    BTW, I came up with 40-50db at full load. Your mileage may vary.
    Reply