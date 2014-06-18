MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Around the GT60 2PC Dominator
The GT60 chassis doesn't change much for the current generation of hardware. In fact, it doesn't change at all if you're comparing the Dominator version of the previous model. Buyers still get a bunch of black-anodized aluminum to gaze upon.
The big change came with last year’s Dominator update, which, like today’s Dominator-based build, adds two mini-DisplayPort connectors. In conjunction with on-board HDMI and two adapters, we were able to run our benchmarks across three HDMI/VGA-equipped monitors using Nvidia's Surround technology.
If not for the brushed-aluminum top panel and a few stickers on the palm rest, it would even be tough to tell the GT60 chassis apart from the previously-reviewed GX60. We did get a lighted image of its SteelSeries keyboard this time, though.
Other main features include three USB 3.0 ports and a card slot on the left edge, plus a USB 2.0 port and four audio jacks on the right edge. Audio line-in and line-out, plus headphones and an external microphone, are all supported simultaneously.
The included optical drive on this unit is an 8x DVD burner by HLDS, though MSI doesn’t specify the manufacturer in its product literature.
Once burned, twice shy MSI.
The fan in this laptop is awesome. MSI is the only company I know of that puts a 12 volt fan in their laptop. This single fan can move about 25cfm of air (source; http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gt70-dragon-edition-2-core-i7-4930mx-laptop,3545-5.html)
which may be more air flow than the Asus G750 can supply, who knows.
The CPU in this laptop is socketed and fully supports all the way up to a 4940MX Extreme CPU 3.1/4GHZ and supports overclocking via Intel XTU.
The CPU in the G750 cannot be upgraded so it is just a gaming laptop whereas this can be a workstation laptop.
The screen can tilt back significantly more than the G750 (both the GT60 and GT70 MSI laptops) and weighs less with the same computing hardware.
The 180w AC adapter limitation and the NOS crutch can be annoying if you are fully taxing the extreme CPU and the GPU for long periods of time, it may dip into the battery. Once the battery goes down to 30%, it'll stop sucking from the battery and throttle.
Luckily I don't think NOS ever really activates unless you have an extreme CPU in it and everything fully taxed and may be quite hard to activate since this model isn't the -2PE model with the 880m.
The new MSI GT72 has a 220w AC adapter so I guess they've figured that they need more power headroom).
You can set other FPS targets but I left it at the 30FPS default to get the best battery benefit.
Then you're not going to find a notebook you can game on...anywhere.
I LOL'd at this. Well-said Crashman. I don't know how anyone that has ever used a laptop even for light gaming (I'm referring to something as simple as League Of Legends) could say something like "a laptop must be silent and cool or its pointless". The fact is: performance = heat = adequate cooling = noise. The amount of each of these is dependent on the other...as well as the build (obviously), but the confined space in MOBILE COMPUTERS (aka notebooks/laptops) will always be a challenge until technology can convert the effects of energy used into cold, instead of heat.