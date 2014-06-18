MSI GT60 2PC Dominator Review: A Fast Notebook With Battery Boost

Around the GT60 2PC Dominator

The GT60 chassis doesn't change much for the current generation of hardware. In fact, it doesn't change at all if you're comparing the Dominator version of the previous model. Buyers still get a bunch of black-anodized aluminum to gaze upon.

The big change came with last year’s Dominator update, which, like today’s Dominator-based build, adds two mini-DisplayPort connectors. In conjunction with on-board HDMI and two adapters, we were able to run our benchmarks across three HDMI/VGA-equipped monitors using Nvidia's Surround technology.

If not for the brushed-aluminum top panel and a few stickers on the palm rest, it would even be tough to tell the GT60 chassis apart from the previously-reviewed GX60. We did get a lighted image of its SteelSeries keyboard this time, though.

Other main features include three USB 3.0 ports and a card slot on the left edge, plus a USB 2.0 port and four audio jacks on the right edge. Audio line-in and line-out, plus headphones and an external microphone, are all supported simultaneously.

The included optical drive on this unit is an 8x DVD burner by HLDS, though MSI doesn’t specify the manufacturer in its product literature.