Mushkin Reactor 512GB SSD Review

80% Sequential Read Mixed Workload

Our mixed workload testing is described in detail here, and our steady state tests are described here.

A handful of outstanding commands and some light preconditioning with 80% reads is one of the most relevant ways to measure both sequential and random performance. On this chart, we see that most of the drives fall into the same performance range with only a few outliers at QD4. Pay the closest attention to QD2 and QD4, even though we take our measurements out to enterprise-class levels.

At QD2, only the Samsung 850 Pro stands out with higher performance than the other SSDs in our comparison group. Several drives prove to be slower, but Mushkin's Reactor lands in the group of more average products.