Hands-On With Nvidia's Titan X (Pascal) In SLI

Test System
Intel Core i7-6700K
EVGA GeForce GTX 980 SC ACX 2.0
Nvidia Titan X
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB (2x 8GB)
Samsung SM951 512GB SSD
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
It would have been great to compare two Maxwell-based Titan X cards to the newer Titan Xes for a generational comparison. Alas, I don’t have two of the older cards on-hand. I did, however, have a couple of EVGA GeForce GTX 980 SCs in SLI.
It goes without saying that the performance jump from 980s to a pair of Titan X cards in SLI is significant in synthetic benchmarks (a full +101.6% in 3DMark Fire Strike’s Graphics Test 2). My remaining tests focus on scaling, overclocking, and other performance characteristics of the Titan X (Pascal).
Anyway, I've done the multiple card setups for many generations, but game development is going in a direction where that's no longer a worthwhile endeavor as support dwindles more and more.
Thanks for the read.
When I got my 1080's I tried the EVGA bridge and had problems with getting full contact on my cards. Some boots would show the cards, some didn''t, so for a time I used dual ribbons until I got the NVidia HB a week or two later. The NVidia worked for me no problem. The main difference I noticed was, a few more FPS here and there but really a more stable, consistent frame rate. I read the same article about the x-ray comparisons as well before purchasing and have to say all this info is getting pretty consistent.
I can tell you that 1080SLI has very similar performance behavior as to the reviews of Titan X SLI I've seen. Both SLI setups seem to really shine in the 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz. When I tried DSR 5k on my 4k display the frames quickly dropped to around 40fps.
I'm not really seeing the CPU bottleneck you mention except for the Firestrike tests. Whether 4k/60hz or 1440p/144hz my 4930k @ 4.10ghz rarely goes above 40%.
I completely agree with you about what to use the Titan's for- 4k/5k all the way. 1080SLI just starts to hit a ceiling at around 60-80fps in 4k and averages 100-150fps in 1440p depending on the game.
I have an acer X34 monitor so 3440 x 1440, my PC is running a i7-6700k at stock speed. I keep thinking about blowing another $1200 just to go SLI just because "moar is moar" and just the thought of Titans in SLI give me a nerd boner, but it honestly seems like I'd see no noticeable benefit.
Since you noticed two Titan XP's achieving only 50% utilization when paired with the i7-6700k, then which overclock CPU would diminish or eliminate that condition? i7-5820k (CPU I own) or an i7-5960X? Any other recommendations would be appreciated. Thank you for the great article.