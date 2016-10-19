Hands-On With Nvidia's Titan X (Pascal) In SLI

Test System

It would have been great to compare two Maxwell-based Titan X cards to the newer Titan Xes for a generational comparison. Alas, I don’t have two of the older cards on-hand. I did, however, have a couple of EVGA GeForce GTX 980 SCs in SLI.

It goes without saying that the performance jump from 980s to a pair of Titan X cards in SLI is significant in synthetic benchmarks (a full +101.6% in 3DMark Fire Strike’s Graphics Test 2). My remaining tests focus on scaling, overclocking, and other performance characteristics of the Titan X (Pascal).