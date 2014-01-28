Origin PC Chronos: Two GeForce GTX 780 Tis In A Mini Gaming Cube

Results: SiSoftware Sandra
Did you remember that our own $2550 System Builder Marathon machine from the third quarter of 2013 had a six-core CPU? Sandra does. The same machine chews through math much faster than the highly-overclocked Chronos.
Lenovo's Erazer has the same six-core Sandy Bridge-E-based CPU. However, a less aggressive overclock puts it within striking distance of Origin PC’s much more-tuned quad-core Chronos.
The six-core machines also have quad-channel memory controllers. Among the machines with two memory channels, the Chronos enjoys the advantage of DDR3-1866 CAS 9.
Loving the small form factor and performance though.
How loud does this system have to get to handle all that heat?
I am guessing that it will be pretty noisy; probably the biggest downside to putting so much performance in such a small package.
Ah, but 17+73=90. It never reached max fan speed :)
Quiet, powerful and a small footprint.
That is a great combination in my book :)