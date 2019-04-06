Philips 326E8FJSB Monitor Review: Jumbo Screen, Beer and Pizza Price

Brightness and Contrast

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. We cover Brightness and Contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We rounded up a group of large-screen monitors from our database to compare against the 326E8FJSB. That includes some 32-inchers, the AOC Agon AG322QC4 and AOC Agon AG322QCX, BenQ EW3270U and Monoprice 33822, plus the Philips 436M6VBPAB Momentum (436M6), a 43-inch screen. All use VA tech.

The 436M6 has an advantage over our comparison group, since it’s equipped with a 1,000-nit backlight and HDR. Still, all the other monitors except the Monoprice can get a bit brighter than the 326E8FJSB. The 326E8F provides just enough brightness output for gaming or general tasks.

However, the 326E8FJSB’s low-brightness backlight helps it win the max black level comparison with an excellent 0.0768-nit measurement. Resulting contrast is a solid 2,746.8:1, enough for a third-place finish here. While the 436M6 operates on another level, the rest of comparison group offered visibly similar contrast performance.

After Calibration to 200 nits

With brightness adjusted to 200 nits, the 326E8FJSB maintained its third-place position in terms of max black level. The calibration to 200 nits barely reduced contrast. This is excellent performance considering the monitor doesn’t have zone-dimming. All the results here represent the panels’ native contrast ratios.

With ANSI contrast testing, the 326E8FJSB dropped down to fifth place, but it’s still solidly in the hunt with the other screens. Any time a monitor delivers over 2,000:1 in this test, it’s well ahead of any IPS or TN screen. This result means better black levels, more dimensionality and more saturated color than those other panel technologies.

