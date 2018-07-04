PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

Protection Features & DC Power Sequencing

Protection Features

Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 95.2A (134.27%), 11.897V 5V: 34.8A (158.18%), 5.008V 3.3V: 33.9A (154.09%), 3.16V 5VSB: 4.5A (150%), 4.895V, 55mV ripple OPP 1092.85W (128.57%) OTP ✗ (>200°C @ 12V heat sink) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: -

Over-current protection on the 3.3V rail was set too high on the first two samples we received, leading to their failure. High Power examined our findings, identified the problem, and lowered the OCP trigger point on subsequent production batches. While the problem still exists in PSX 850GFMs already on the market, it's highly unlikely that you'll ever draw so much current from the 3.3V rail.

More troubling is that this platform either doesn't employ over-temperature protection, or it's set too high. We heated the 12V sinks up to 200°C and the PSU didn't shut down. The lack of an NTC thermistor is also a great shame, especially in a modern platform.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the 12V and 5V voltages must be equal or greater than the 3.3V rail’s output at all times, including power-up and normal operation.

For our first measurement, we turn the PSU off and switch it back on without any load. In the second test, we set the PSU to standby mode, dial full load, and then start the PSU. In the last test, while the PSU is completely switched off (we cut off the power or switch the PSU off), we dial full load before restoring power.

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Everything looks fine, according to our results. The 12V and 5V voltages were clearly higher than 3.3V in every case.

