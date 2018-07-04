Trending

PowerSpec PSX 850GFM PSU Review: Micro Center's House Brand Scores A Hit

Cross-Load Tests & Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature is between at 30°C (86°F) to 32°C (89.6°F).

Load Regulation Charts

Efficiency Chart

There is a small region where efficiency is within the 92-94% range. This is something that we don't often see in 80 PLUS Gold units.

Ripple Charts

Infrared Images

We apply half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Only the DC-DC converters' coils got quite hot. Everything else remained fairly cool thanks to the platform's increased efficiency levels. This also tells us that the fan profile could be a little more conservative for less overall noise output.

  • AnimeMania 04 July 2018 20:10
    In the video, you should have turned on the PSU and shown all the RGB lighting choices.
    Reply
  • JQB45 05 July 2018 23:33
    So what low Tier-2, High Tier-3?
    Reply
  • pureblackfire2 10 July 2018 00:10
    I wouldn't consider this even if it's cheap. for non enthusiasts it's far from idiot proof enough to recommend. for power users they'd obviously want something better. meh.
    Reply
  • Rexper 13 July 2018 04:27
    Low quality sleeve bearing fan without Over Temperature Protection or Fan Failure Protection? No thanks.
    Reply