Private Internet Access VPN Service Review

☆ Rating: ★★★★✓ Pros: Price is great in my book. I like the number of locations they have in the US.✗ Cons: My main complaint is that they do not have an API where you can stop some applications from running if the link is down. They will stop all traffic but I would like more control. The other issue is that they do not auto connect all the time. Wish the software would auto reset to try to start the session again.☁ Comments: I have been very pleased with this service. Have used it for a couple of years and find the price to be very reasonable.