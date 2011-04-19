AMD Radeon HD 6670 And 6570: Turkeys Or Turkish Delights?

Benchmark Results: Synthetics

We begin with 3DMark 11:

Note that the GeForce GT 240 GDDR5 is left out of this benchmark because it lacks DirectX 11 support.

The playing field is close between the GDDR5-equipped Radeons, and only the DDR3-laden Radeon HD 5570 lags behind. The GeForce GTS 450 shows a notable lead here, doubly so when you consider that 3DMark 11 tends to favor AMD's VLIW5 architecture.

With no DirectX 11 tessellation support, the GeForce GT 240 is also left out of our second synthetic benchmark. The Radeon HD 6570 GDDR5 keeps up with the 5670 here, and the Radeon HD 6670 has a slight advantage over the other AMD cards. The GeForce GTS 450 takes a commanding lead, which is no surprise considering its original position as a higher-priced graphics card.