AMD Radeon HD 6990 4 GB Review: Antilles Makes (Too Much) Noise

|Lost Planet 2
|Highest Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, 4x MSAA or 32x CSAA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, DirectX 11, Steam version, Test A
|Just Cause 2
|Highest Quality Settings, No AA / 2x AF, 8x AA / 16x AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Bokeh filter and GPU water disabled (for Nvidia cards), Concrete Jungle Benchmark
|Metro 2033
|High Quality Settings, AAA / 4x AF, 4x MSAA / 16x AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Built-in Benchmark, Steam version
|F1 2010
|Ultra High Settings, No AA / No AF, 8x AA / No AF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, Steam version, Custom benchmark script, DX11 Rendering
|Aliens Vs. Predator Benchmark
|High Quality Settings, SSAO, No AA / 16xAF, Ultra Quality Settings, 4x MSAA / No AF, vsync off, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600
|Battlefield: Bad Company 2
|Custom (Highest) Quality Settings, No AA / No AF, 8x MSAA / 16xAF, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, opening cinematic, 145 second sequence, FRAPS
|3DMark 11
|Performance Default
|HAWX 2
|Highest Quality Settings, 8x AA, 1920x1200, Retail Version, Built-in Benchmark, Tessellation on/off
|World of Warcraft: Cataclysm
|Ultra Quality Settings, No AA / 16x AF, 8x AA / 16x AF, From Crushblow to The Krazzworks, 1680x1050 / 1920x1080 / 2560x1600, FRAPS, DirectX 9 Rendering
Out of spec for default seems kind of weird though.
We don't have two cards here to test, unfortunately. The logged load results for a single card are on the same page, though!
and tested at 7680 x 1600
that will see just how well it does.
That thing is an absolute monster of a card.
They really should have made it 32nm. then the power draw would have fallen below 300w and the thing would be cooler.
STILL NICE WORK AMD
But omg this thing is freakin loud. What's the point of having a quite system now with Noctua fans :(
