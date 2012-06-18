Radeon HD 7950 3 GB: Six Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

HIS HD 7950 IceQ Turbo
The HIS HD 7950 IceQ Turbo is one of the most aggressively overclocked cards in our line-up, with a core running at 900 MHz. What makes the card interesting is its proprietary cooling solution, called Direct Heat Exhaust, or DHE. It purports to be both quiet and effective at moving heat away from the GPU and out of the case.
In this case, out of the case means just that. Standard axial-flow fans just push warm air away from the GPU and out into your chassis, forcing other fans to get that warm air out. The IceQ Turbo is built so that a radial fan sucks in the ambient air and then pushes all of it out the back of the card. Generally, the trade-off for adopting a centrifugal fan like this is less-favorable acoustics, so we're curious to see how HIS' submission performs in that regard.
One drawback attributable to HIS' DHE cooler is that this card is taller than a standard PCIe card. It needs about 6.5 inches (16 cm) of clearance, due to those heat pipes.
Although it sports a solid overclock and an aftermarket cooling, the IceQ Turbo's price tag is right in the middle of the pack for our European readers. Unfortunately, the 900 MHz trim isn't available in the U.S., which instead gets an 800 MHz model that ends up being the second most expensive model in our round-up.
The DHE cooling solution is applicable whether you're in Europe or the U.S., though, and we're looking forward to checking on HIS' claims of quiet operation with a centrifugal fan.
also, gtx580 seems to be missing in the crysis2 charts.
As well, what kind of memory overclocks did you get? Did you have to change the voltage of the GPUs to get said clock speeds?
This article was missing a bit too much info there to really be able to get the full picture of these GPUs. The HD7970 6 card shootout is how it should have been done for the HD7950s. Each cards overclocking ability (core/memory) and what they got with stock voltage and overvolted.
WOW.
how is it cheating? it is cheating only if the average user will not use the "GPU boost" feature, but reviewers are using it.
and, the card is faster, cheaper and cooler than the competition. so if you are better, you cheat?Fanboi.
You know what this is like? Imagine yourself as a concert prompter, trying to put a lineup together. You have Megadeth, White Snake, Poison, Guns -n- Roses, AC DC, you think you're doing just fine...What? Metallica wanted nothing to do with that roundup of Who's Who? Did they turn you down, or did you guys turn them down?
Because XFX matters. XFX always matter! And I'm pretty sure they weren't scared to step into the ring and beat some heads in with a comparo with the best in the biz. You guys need to get in touch with them and test their HD7950 and see if their card has the potential to blast that "elephant in the room" and hang it's head on the wall.
This is Tom's Hardware after all...