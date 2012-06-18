Radeon HD 7950 3 GB: Six Cards, Benchmarked And Reviewed

Sapphire HD 7950 OC

The Sapphire HD 7950 OC is one of the cheapest and fastest cards in our line-up with a factory clock of 900 MHz. It consumes two expansion slots and employs a dual axial fan design.

Even though the shroud surrounding the fans is attractive, it's not very practical, since it gets in the way of the power connectors. Apart from being difficult to remove, you have to be careful not to cut yourself on the sharp edges.

The covered heat pipes are situated well enough that they don't touch any of the surrounding parts, and aren't close enough to warm them up.