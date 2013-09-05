Radeon HD 7990 Vs. GeForce GTX 690: The Crowd Picks A Winner

Results: Grid 2
Without frame pacing enabled and running at 5760x1080, AMD clearly has some issues in Grid 2. This was evident in Don’s data at 2560x1440, too, where the Radeon HD 7990 suffered a number of performance dips down into territory that was certainly palpable. We’re able to use the word certainly because nobody preferred the 7990, two gamers couldn’t tell a difference, and four unknowingly chose the GeForce GTX 690.
Frame pacing appears to add notable consistency to the 7990’s performance. We see it in the subjective results, as most of our participants didn’t prefer one card over the other, one picked AMD, and two chose Nvidia.
We can also switch over to Don’s numbers at 2560x1440 and see that, although frame pacing knocks some of the peaks off of AMD’s previous drivers, by also eliminating the extreme performance dips, average frame rates persist, as the minimums come way up. Frame time variance shrinks, which is probably why more of our attendees leaned closer to AMD after the first part of our experiment.
The Galaxy GeForce GTX 780 HOF Edition
http://www.hardocp.com/article/2013/08/14/galaxy_geforce_gtx_780_hof_edition_review/
http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00DZIFN4M/
Out of the box it beats the Titan in pretty much everything and when overclocked I'd bet performance would be indistinguishable from a GTX 690. And did I mention single GPU? Frame-pacing = non-issue. And those temps/noise ratios are in a league of their own.
you are pretty much right on there. people often overlook galaxy cards (i know i do), for obvious reasons (quality/after sales support) . but this card is insane, with extremely good OC capabilities. If i had a choice between this and a 690, i would certainly take this card. Althogh i would take 2 x of the cheapest 770's available before any of the mentioned cards.
You're confounding variables and making your results hard to compare directly: Is the difference 6 MP vs 4 MP, frame pacing, or their crossfire/surround technology? This is an interesting idea, but I'd really like to see it narrowed to a single variable to better compare the technologies.