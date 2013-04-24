AMD Radeon HD 7990: Eight Games And A Beastly Card For $1,000

OpenGL: Synthetic Gaming Performance

Unigine Heaven 4.0

Unigine Heaven 4.0 is one of those tests that helps us evaluate the performance of cutting-edge graphics features in a real game engine when we’re benchmarking under DirectX 11. What happens when we run it under OpenGL instead, though? Here are the metric’s key features:

Comprehensive use of hardware tessellation, with adjustable settings

Dynamic sky with volumetric clouds and tweakable day/night cycle

Real-time global illumination and screen-space ambient occlusion

Cinematic and interactive fly/walk-through camera modes

Although the Radeon HD 7990 leads the pack, it’s also obvious that SLI offers better scaling in this OpenGL benchmark than CrossFire.

Unigine Sanctuary (OpenGL)

The second benchmark from Unigine emphasizes a different set of features, and Nvidia’s cards do unexpectedly well. The Radeon board seem to struggle with Sanctuary’s particle system—something we’ve also observed in other benchmarks. Throw lots of particles at the AMD cards and they slow down noticeably.

Five dynamic lights

HDR rendering

Parallax occlusion mapping

Ambient occlusion mapping

Translucence

Volumetric light and fog

Particle systems

Post-processing

Unigine Tropics

The Radeon HD 7990 pulls ahead of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 690, reversing the trend we see from single-GPU cards based on the same GPUs. Here’s a summary of this test’s key aspects: