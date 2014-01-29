Radeon R7 240 And 250: Our Sub-$100 Gaming Card Round-Up

Results: Grid 2

Grid 2 is a beautiful game. But like many race sims, it's not very graphics-bound. This allows us to test at 1920x1080 using the High Quality preset. In addition, we enable Conservative Morphological Anti-Aliasing (CMAA), a post-processing technique developed by Intel and incorporated into this game.

Despite our stepped-up settings, most of these cards achieve playable performance. Only the Radeon HD 6670 DDR3 and GeForce GT 640 GDDR5 drop below 30 FPS for significant amounts of time. The Radeon R7 240 and Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5 are slightly smoother, spending most of the run above our target frame rate.

There are occasional spikes in our frame time variance chart. But, on average, the results are low through most of the benchmark.

These cards really aren't meant to handle higher detail settings, but we're enabling 4x MSAA anyway to see how it affects the results.

Most of the numbers don't change dramatically. But AMD's Radeon HD 6670 GDDR5 does do better than it did with CMAA turned on.

Frame time variance spikes less with MSAA turned on. Perhaps CMAA's variable post-processing load makes it more difficult to deliver a consistent frame rate.