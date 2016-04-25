Raidmax Monster RX-700AT Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Efficiency Chart

For the most part, efficiency is above 90 percent. We urge you to compare the graph above with one from a Platinum-rated PSU, if you want to know why there's a premium on 80 PLUS' highest efficiency ratings.

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Infrared Images

Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

As expected, the PSU's internal temperatures are kept low thanks to high efficiency and an aggressive fan profile.