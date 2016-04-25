Raidmax Monster RX-700AT Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through our custom-made software before trying more than 1500 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
Efficiency Chart
For the most part, efficiency is above 90 percent. We urge you to compare the graph above with one from a Platinum-rated PSU, if you want to know why there's a premium on 80 PLUS' highest efficiency ratings.
Ripple Charts
Infrared Images
Toward the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
As expected, the PSU's internal temperatures are kept low thanks to high efficiency and an aggressive fan profile.
Yeah that's kind of a deal breaker. :lol:
Exactly my thoughts! ;)
Failure at Power_OK signal & huge amount of inrush current = Deal-breaker for me :pfff:
I think any warranty above 5 years is kind of redundant. In 7 or 10 years you won't have that PSU anyways since you'll be replacing it with something new to keep up with new tech. 5 years I would say is about the length of time a warranty should be.
Superflower cheats on holdup time on various units. Look at the Leadex Gold 550. The 650 G2 also is a problem most likely, and the 750 G2.