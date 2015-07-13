Samsung 850 EVO And 850 Pro 2TB SSD Review

Total Storage Bandwidth

With all of the results combined, we can look at performance in terms of throughput rather than time. The tide starts to turn when we dive into light real-world workloads. The 850 EVO's SLC cache accelerates the 2TB model past both of the 850 Pros. I wouldn't think this could be true without seeing it firsthand, but Samsung managed to make a TLC-based SSD better than its MLC-based counterpart. Of course, that won't hold true in all workloads. However, the 2TB 850 EVO masks TLC's weaker performance so well that we actually prefer it.