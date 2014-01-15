SanDisk X210 256 And 512 GB: Enthusiast Speed; OEM Reliability

Results: 128 KB Sequential Performance

Fantastic sequential read and write performance is a trademark of modern SSDs. To measure it, we use incompressible data over a 16 GB LBA space and then test at queue depths from one to 16. We're reporting these numbers in binary (where 1 KB equals 1024) instead of decimal (where 1 KB is 1000 bytes). When necessary, we're also limiting the scale of the chart to enhance readability.

128 KB Sequential Read

Sporting the same controller and flash complement as SanDisk's Extreme II, you'd think that the OEM X210 would post identical numbers. That's not the case, as it turns out. There is a significant difference in our sequential read workload; the consumer-oriented Extreme outpaces the more conservative X210.

Then again, the delta isn't really worth fretting over; anything over 500 MB/s is just gravy.

128 KB Sequential Write

The same goes for writes. The Extreme II's exceptional write performance eclipses the X210. Again, though, we're not worried. If the OEM-oriented drive is slightly slower, we know there's probably a good reason.

Here's a break-down of the maximum observed 128 KB sequential read and write performance with Iometer:

The 256 and 512 GB X210s shuffle into the middle of the pack with respectable results, though they still take a back seat to SanDisk's more enthusiast-oriented Extreme II. The company's other OEM-styled offering, the A110, leverages a more modern PCIe interface to secure its first-place finish. Throwing off the shackles of 6 Gb/s SATA is certainly beneficial.