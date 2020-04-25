Protection Features

Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features.

Protection Features OCP 12V: 87.8A (141.61%), 12.027V

5V: 27.9A (139.5%), 4.972V

3.3V: 27.6A (138%), 3.252V

5VSB: 6.1A (203.33%), 4.958V OPP 1069.34W (141.63%) OTP PSU / Connect Module ✓ (132°C @ 12V Heat Sink)

✓ (155°C @ VRMs Heat Sink) SCP 12V: ✓

5V: ✓

3.3V: ✓

5VSB: ✓

-12V: ✓ PWR_OK Proper Operation NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV

Inrush: NTC Thermistor & Bypass Relay

The OCP and OPP triggering points are set quite high. This might be a capable platform, but we would prefer to see within 130% thresholds. On the other hand, the over-temperature protection is configured correctly in both the power supply and the Connect module.

DC Power Sequencing

According to Intel’s most recent Power Supply Design Guide (revision 1.4), the +12V and 5V outputs must be equal to or greater than the 3.3V rail at all times. Unfortunately, Intel doesn't mention why it is so important to always keep the 3.3V rail's voltage lower than the levels of the other two outputs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) DC Power Sequencing Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 3.3V rail is always lower than the other two, so there is no problem here.

Cross Load Tests

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to auto mode through custom-made software before trying more than 25,000 possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V, and 3.3V rails. The deviations in each of the charts below are calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V, and 3.3V) as point zero. The ambient temperature during testing was between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Load Regulation Charts Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Efficiency Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Charts

The lower the power supply's ripple, the more stable the system will be and less stress will also be applied to its components.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Suppression Charts Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Infrared Images

We apply a half-load for 10 minutes with the PSU's top cover and cooling fan removed before taking photos with a modified FLIR E4 camera able to deliver an IR resolution of 320x240 (76,800 pixels).

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images Image 2 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 11 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The temperatures are kept at normal levels.

We wanted to see how the Connect module copes with the heat that the DC-DC converters generate, under very high loads, so we applied 100W combined on the minor rails for 30 minutes, and we took several IR images.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) IR Images - Connect Module Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We pushed the VRMs of the Connect module hard. Still, the temperatures at its internals were kept at low levels, proving that you won't have any overheating issues in any real-life usage scenarios.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content