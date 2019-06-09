Seasonic Focus SGX 500W SFX-L Power Supply Review: Top Performance In A Small Package

Load Regulation, Hold-Up Time, Inrush Current, Efficiency and Noise

Primary Rails and 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

The load regulation is extra tight on all rails, providing an example to follow to all competing models.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold time is long and the power ok signal is accurate. There is nothing more to ask here.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The registered inrush currents are at normal levels.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the SSR-500SGX’s load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.333A 2.000A 1.984A 0.975A 49.518 83.324% 0 <6.0 43.89°C 0.934 11.973V 4.999V 3.320V 5.128V 59.428 39.40°C 115.09V 2 5.739A 3.002A 2.980A 1.172A 99.611 88.256% 0 <6.0 44.38°C 0.972 11.975V 4.996V 3.318V 5.119V 112.866 39.75°C 115.09V 3 9.480A 3.503A 3.465A 1.370A 149.523 89.764% 0 <6.0 45.16°C 0.981 11.976V 4.995V 3.317V 5.110V 166.574 40.07°C 115.08V 4 13.223A 4.004A 3.980A 1.568A 199.550 89.821% 939 19.8 40.60°C 0.985 11.976V 4.994V 3.316V 5.101V 222.163 45.94°C 115.09V 5 16.630A 5.007A 4.976A 1.768A 249.682 89.851% 1014 23.2 41.18°C 0.988 11.977V 4.994V 3.315V 5.093V 277.886 46.78°C 115.09V 6 20.034A 6.007A 5.973A 1.967A 299.761 89.414% 1338 33.2 41.95°C 0.987 11.978V 4.993V 3.315V 5.084V 335.249 47.87°C 115.09V 7 23.441A 7.010A 6.969A 2.168A 349.889 88.914% 1489 36.7 42.31°C 0.988 11.979V 4.992V 3.314V 5.074V 393.514 48.36°C 115.09V 8 26.851A 8.016A 7.966A 2.370A 400.017 88.317% 1797 41.5 42.71°C 0.989 11.978V 4.990V 3.313V 5.065V 452.931 48.86°C 115.09V 9 30.657A 8.523A 8.452A 2.373A 449.759 87.826% 2028 44.1 43.11°C 0.990 11.979V 4.989V 3.312V 5.059V 512.105 49.77°C 115.12V 10 34.231A 9.024A 8.971A 2.975A 499.788 87.232% 2082 44.1 44.26°C 0.991 11.980V 4.987V 3.310V 5.043V 572.942 51.03°C 115.13V 11 38.404A 9.027A 8.971A 2.978A 549.815 86.720% 2084 44.1 46.09°C 0.992 11.981V 4.986V 3.309V 5.038V 634.013 53.27°C 115.12V CL1 0.140A 12.000A 11.998A 0.000A 101.367 83.622% 1245 31.4 41.74°C 0.973 11.977V 4.995V 3.313V 5.124V 121.220 46.13°C 115.18V CL2 41.008A 1.004A 0.997A 1.000A 504.765 88.169% 2089 44.1 44.76°C 0.991 11.982V 4.992V 3.317V 5.088V 572.496 51.15°C 115.10V

The unit meets the 80 PLUS Gold requirements with 20% and 100% of the max-rated load, while it is a little lower than the required 90% at full load. Nonetheless, we conduct our tests at much higher ambient temperatures than the 80 PLUS organization, so it is normal to measure lower efficiency levels.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the SSR-500SGX's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.194A 0.499A 0.477A 0.194A 19.373 73.341% 0 <6.0 0.816 11.967V 5.008V 3.326V 5.146V 26.415 115.08V 2 2.466A 0.997A 0.989A 0.389A 39.796 82.532% 0 <6.0 0.919 11.971V 5.004V 3.324V 5.140V 48.219 115.08V 3 3.668A 1.499A 1.471A 0.584A 59.298 86.131% 0 <6.0 0.949 11.973V 5.001V 3.321V 5.135V 68.846 115.08V 4 4.936A 2.000A 1.987A 0.780A 79.698 87.354% 0 <6.0 0.962 11.974V 4.999V 3.320V 5.129V 91.236 115.08V

In all four light-load tests, the cooling fan is not engaged, so the PSU's operation is inaudible.

Efficiency

Next, we plotted a chart showing the SSR-500SGX’s efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency the less energy goes wasted leading to a reduced carbon footprint, besides lower electricity bills.

The SSR-500SGX achieves satisfactory efficiency levels under both normal and light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.515 73.994% 0.109 5.151V 0.696 115.10V 2 0.250A 1.287 76.380% 0.222 5.148V 1.685 115.09V 3 0.550A 2.829 77.528% 0.335 5.143V 3.649 115.09V 4 1.000A 5.136 77.560% 0.403 5.136V 6.622 115.09V 5 1.500A 7.692 77.799% 0.437 5.127V 9.887 115.09V 6 3.000A 15.290 76.032% 0.481 5.096V 20.110 115.08V

The 5VSB rail should be more efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle and Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 11.967V 5.009V 3.326V 5.152V 5.097 0.459 115.1V Standby 0.045 0.008 115.1V

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, and Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 36 degrees Celsius (96.8 degrees Fahrenheit) to 46 degrees Celsius (114.8 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan profile could be less aggressive under high operating temperatures. In our tests, the PSU's fan spins at higher than 2000 RPM, with more than 450W load at at >43°C temperatures.

The following results were obtained at 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) to 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The passive operation lasts up to 150W on the +12V rail even with full, combined, load on the minor rails. The unit enters the 40-45 dB(A) range (comparative noise example: library, bird calls) with close to 400W loads. Given the high enough efficiency levels, the fan profile should be more relaxed under high loads.

