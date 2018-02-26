Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Protection Features

Protection Features OCP 12V: 71.8 (143.6%), 12.147V 5V: 28.2A (141%), 5.038V 3.3V: 27.2A (136%), 3.336V 5VSB: 4.2A (168%), 4.793V, >65mV ripple OPP 876.88W (146.1%) OTP ✓ (160°C @ secondary side) SCP 12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓ PWR_OK Operates properly NLO ✓ SIP Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay

This fanless PSU delivers almost 877W of power before its over-power protection (OPP) kicks in. That's impressive, to say the least. Over-current protection (OCP) on the minor rails is set normally, given our expectations. Meanwhile, it should probably be set a little lower on the 5VSB rail since ripple gets out of control with 4.2A of current.

The over-temperature protection feature is configured properly, given the lack of a cooling fan. Short-circuit protection is available on every rail, the power-good signal is accurate, and the PSU is protected from voltage spikes and large inrush currents as well.



