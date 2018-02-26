Seasonic Prime Titanium Fanless 600W PSU Review

Protection Features
Check out our PSUs 101 article to learn more about PSU protection features. Our protection features evaluation methodology is described in detail here.
|Protection Features
|OCP
|12V: 71.8 (143.6%), 12.147V 5V: 28.2A (141%), 5.038V 3.3V: 27.2A (136%), 3.336V 5VSB: 4.2A (168%), 4.793V, >65mV ripple
|OPP
|876.88W (146.1%)
|OTP
|✓ (160°C @ secondary side)
|SCP
|12V: ✓ 5V: ✓ 3.3V: ✓ 5VSB: ✓ -12V: ✓
|PWR_OK
|Operates properly
|NLO
|✓
|SIP
|Surge: MOV Inrush: NTC thermistor & bypass relay
This fanless PSU delivers almost 877W of power before its over-power protection (OPP) kicks in. That's impressive, to say the least. Over-current protection (OCP) on the minor rails is set normally, given our expectations. Meanwhile, it should probably be set a little lower on the 5VSB rail since ripple gets out of control with 4.2A of current.
The over-temperature protection feature is configured properly, given the lack of a cooling fan. Short-circuit protection is available on every rail, the power-good signal is accurate, and the PSU is protected from voltage spikes and large inrush currents as well.
