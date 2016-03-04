Trending

SilverStone Strider Platinum 750W Power Supply Review

SilverStone recently expanded its Strider line with three new Platinum-rated units with capacities ranging from 550W to 750W. The family's flagship is being tested today, which includes fully modular cabling and compact dimensions.

Efficiency, Temperature And Noise

Efficiency

Our efficiency testing procedure is detailed here.

Using the results from the previous page, we plotted a chart showing the ST75F-PT's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110 percent of its maximum-rated capacity.

The efficiency difference between 115V and 230V input is notable, and it increases significantly at higher loads. This is natural, of course, since amperage is reduced at 230V, cutting power losses. Compared to high-performance 750W Gold-rated PSUs we've tested, the ST75F-PT easily takes the lead. But it can't match Seasonic's Snow Silent, which is based on a top-notch Platinum-rated platform.

Efficiency At Low Loads

In the following tests, we determine the ST75F-PT's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10 percent of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). The loads we dialed were 20, 40, 60 and 80W. This is important for representing when a PC is idle, with power-saving features turned on.

Test #12V5V3.3V5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyFan Speed (RPM)Fan Noise (dBA)PF/AC Volts
11.196A0.491A0.472A0.196A19.6770.35%00 dB(A)0.906
12.192V5.090V3.372V5.084V27.96115.0V
22.421A0.978A0.977A0.390A39.7381.40%00 dB(A)0.953
12.182V5.083V3.369V5.073V48.81115.1V
33.646A1.465A1.484A5.062A59.8186.05%00 dB(A)0.970
12.175V5.076V3.365V5.062V69.51115.1V
44.865A1.972A1.960A0.790A79.7887.83%00 dB(A)0.973
12.169V5.069V3.361V5.052V90.83115.1V

Under light loads, the PSU operates in passive mode with high efficiency. We are pleased to see that, even subjected to a 20W load, it scores above 70 percent. In the rest of the tests, it easily exceeds 80 percent.

5VSB Efficiency

The ATX specification states that 5VSB standby supply efficiency should be as high as possible, recommending 50 percent or higher efficiency with 100mA of load, 60 percent or higher with 250mA of load and 70 percent or higher with 1A or more of load.

We take four measurements: one each at 100, 250 and 1000mA, and one with the full load the 5VSB rail can handle. 

Test #5VSBDC/AC (Watts)EfficiencyPF/AC Volts
10.102A0.5274.29%0.097
5.108V0.70115.1V
20.252A1.2978.66%0.189
5.101V1.64115.1V
31.002A5.0882.33%0.317
5.071V6.17115.1V
43.002A14.9679.53%0.378
4.984V18.81115.1V
The 5VSB rail registers high efficiency, even in the first two tests. Sirfa does a good job here.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode12V5V3.3V5VSBWattsPF/AC Volts
Idle12.336V5.096V3.376V5.094V8.270.615
115.1V
Standby0.080.012
115.1V
In the table above, you'll find the power consumption and voltage values of all rails except -12V when the PSU is idle (powered on, but without any load on its rails), and the power consumption when the PSU is in standby mode (without any load, at 5VSB).

Phantom power is well below 0.5W with both 115V and 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature And Output Noise

Our mixed noise testing is described in detail here.

The first chart below illustrates the cooling fan's speed (RPMs), and the delta between input and output temperature. The results were obtained at 33 °C (91.4 °F) to 48 °C (118.4 °F) ambient temperature.   

The next chart shows the cooling fan's speed (RPMs) and output noise. We measured acoustics from one meter away, inside a small, custom-made anechoic chamber with internals completely covered in sound-proofing material (be quiet! Noise Absorber kit). Background noise inside the chamber was below 18 dB(A) during testing, and the results were obtained with the PSU operating at 33 °C (91.4 °F) to 48 °C (118.4 °F) ambient temperature. 

The following graph illustrates the fan's output noise over the entire operating range of the PSU. The same conditions of the above graph apply to our measurements, though the ambient temperature was between at 28 °C (82.4 °F) to 30 °C (86 °F).  

If you keep the operating temperature at normal levels, you will enjoy a quiet experience. At up to 460W, the ST75F-PT operates in passive mode, and after that its fan spins slowly.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • babernet_1 04 March 2016 20:56
    Interesting, but I can't wait for a review on the 800W Titanium Silverstone!

    Again, you gave no price for your cost analysis.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 05 March 2016 06:04
    the price is listed below every page. You have to disable add blocker in order to see it.
    For the record it is 145 bucks.

    Now that I finished the Platinum review I will deal with the Titanium also. I am sorry for the delay but besides a very heavy schedule I need lots of time to fully evaluate each PSU.
    Reply
  • babernet_1 05 March 2016 07:04
    Ah, thank you. I disabled adblock for Toms and see it now. I am really seriously considering the titanium 800W supply. Hope it is good!
    Reply
  • Jack_565 05 March 2016 08:03
    I'm also considering buying the 800W Titanium version, it'd be awesome if you could do a review on one.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 05 March 2016 23:20
    will ask from SilverStone to provide me one, however my schedule is really heavy lately and the sample pile is growing huger day by day :(
    Reply