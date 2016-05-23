SilverStone Strider Titanium ST60F-TI PSU Review

Ripple Measurements
The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ST60F-TI's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10% Load
|21.5mV
|8.0mV
|14.5mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|20% Load
|23.1mV
|8.6mV
|16.0mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|30% Load
|29.9mV
|9.6mV
|20.9mV
|5.9mV
|Pass
|40% Load
|36.9mV
|10.6mV
|18.8mV
|7.0mV
|Pass
|50% Load
|42.7mV
|11.2mV
|20.1mV
|7.9mV
|Pass
|60% Load
|51.0mV
|14.1mV
|23.2mV
|8.9mV
|Pass
|70% Load
|58.4mV
|23.0mV
|38.6mV
|17.1mV
|Pass
|80% Load
|64.6mV
|24.6mV
|43.6mV
|17.6mV
|Pass
|90% Load
|69.0mV
|18.7mV
|36.9mV
|10.4mV
|Pass
|100% Load
|74.7mV
|19.7mV
|30.0mV
|11.2mV
|Pass
|110% Load
|81.5mV
|21.2mV
|30.2mV
|12.2mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 1
|24.3mV
|9.2mV
|16.6mV
|5.0mV
|Pass
|Cross-Load 2
|73.7mV
|19.6mV
|28.1mV
|10.7mV
|Pass
The secondary side could use more filtering caps, though that'd result in higher energy losses. This is why ripple suppression on the +12V rail is mediocre. The same goes for the 3.3V rail, where strangely enough ripple peaks during the 80% load test. On the contrary, ripple suppression on the 5V and 5VSB rails is pretty good.
Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots
The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.
I recently purchased a 800w Version(these are the only Titanium PSUs in the Australian Market under 1000w) and its been everything i've wanted, running at almost 50% load it gives me its peak efficiency which is exactly why i paid the premium to get a Titanium PSU.
I can see the 600w version being a more commonly purchased unit with the way power consumption has dropped, Skylake Rigs only use around 300w(give or take variables) which would be the Striders peak efficiency.
What I don't understand is the small transformer. Aris, you mentioned that this unit, to have higher efficiency, switches to not-as-high of a frequency (which also affects transient response negatively). Since transformer size is inversely proportional to the AC frequency, wouldn't the transformer have to be larger? Is there any downside to a smaller transformer?
Yet again, more PWR_OK cheaters. It seems like at least one in two PSUs are like this. I agree that no power switch on this unit seems very silly to me.