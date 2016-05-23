SilverStone Strider Titanium ST60F-TI PSU Review

Ripple Measurements

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the ST60F-TI's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 21.5mV 8.0mV 14.5mV 5.0mV Pass 20% Load 23.1mV 8.6mV 16.0mV 5.0mV Pass 30% Load 29.9mV 9.6mV 20.9mV 5.9mV Pass 40% Load 36.9mV 10.6mV 18.8mV 7.0mV Pass 50% Load 42.7mV 11.2mV 20.1mV 7.9mV Pass 60% Load 51.0mV 14.1mV 23.2mV 8.9mV Pass 70% Load 58.4mV 23.0mV 38.6mV 17.1mV Pass 80% Load 64.6mV 24.6mV 43.6mV 17.6mV Pass 90% Load 69.0mV 18.7mV 36.9mV 10.4mV Pass 100% Load 74.7mV 19.7mV 30.0mV 11.2mV Pass 110% Load 81.5mV 21.2mV 30.2mV 12.2mV Pass Cross-Load 1 24.3mV 9.2mV 16.6mV 5.0mV Pass Cross-Load 2 73.7mV 19.6mV 28.1mV 10.7mV Pass

The secondary side could use more filtering caps, though that'd result in higher energy losses. This is why ripple suppression on the +12V rail is mediocre. The same goes for the 3.3V rail, where strangely enough ripple peaks during the 80% load test. On the contrary, ripple suppression on the 5V and 5VSB rails is pretty good.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We set 0.01V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01V) as the standard for all measurements.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2