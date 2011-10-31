Intel SSD 710 Tested: MLC NAND Flash Hits The Enterprise

|Processor
|Intel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
|Motherboard
|ASRock Z68 Extreme4, BIOS v1.4
|Memory
|Kingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
|System Drive
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s
|Tested Drives
|Crucial m4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
|Intel SSD 510 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.7
|Intel SSD 320 300 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92
|Crucial m4 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
|Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0002
|Crucial m4 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
|Crucial RealSSD 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0006
|OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
|OCZ Vertex 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
|OCZ Agility 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
|OCZ Solid 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
|Corsair Force 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.2
|Corsair Force 120 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 2.0
|Adata S511 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 311A
|Mushkin Chronos Deluxe 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 319A
|Patriot Wildfire 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 319A
|Kingston SSDNow V+100 128 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: CJRA
|Western Digital VelociRaptor 300 GB (WD3000HLFS) SATA 3Gb/s
|G.Skill FM-25S2S 64 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 02.1
|Seagate Momentus 5400.6 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s
|Intel X25-M G2 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.7
|Samsung 470 256 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: AXMO
|Samsung 830 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO
|OCZ Vertex 2 (32nm) 120 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.32
|Kingston HyperX 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 320A
|Intel SSD 710 200 GB SATA 3Gb/s
|Micron RealSSD P300 200 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
|Corsair Force GT 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.3
|Kingston SSDNow V100 128 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: D110
|Graphics
|Palit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
|Power Supply
|Seasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
|System Software and Drivers
|Operating System
|Windows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
|DirectX
|DirectX 11
|Driver
|Graphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.5.0.1022Virtu: 1.1.101
Expect these to be the standard when they've dropped to 1/3rd their current price.
What happens when you RAID5 or RAID1 the SSD's??
I don't think any enterprise would trust a single SSD without RAID.
Less replacement, less down time, less $/GB, and a similar performance is a big win in my book.
toms my babys daddyI thought ssd drives were unreliable because they can die at any moment and lose your data, and now I see that they're used for servers as well? are they doing daily backups of their data or have I been lied to? ;(SSDs (at least on the enterprise level) are roughly equivalent to their mechanical brothers in failure rate. True, when the drive is done then the data is gone, but real data centers all use RAID, and backups for redundancy. Some go so far as to have all data being mirrored at 2 locations in real time, which is an extreme measure, but worth it when your data is so important.
Besides, when a data center has to do a physical recovery of a HDD then they have already failed. The down time it takes to physically recover is unacceptable in many data centers. Though at least it is still an option.