Intel SSD 710 Tested: MLC NAND Flash Hits The Enterprise

Take note, enterprise customers: the successor to Intel's vaunted X25-E is here, and it doesn't center on SLC flash. Instead, the company is turning toward High Endurance Technology MLC. We dig deep to find out what this means for speed and reliability.

Test Setup And Firmware Notes

Test Hardware
ProcessorIntel Core i5-2500K (Sandy Bridge), 32 nm, 3.3 GHz, LGA 1155, 6 MB Shared L3, Turbo Boost Enabled
MotherboardASRock Z68 Extreme4, BIOS v1.4
MemoryKingston Hyper-X 8 GB (2 x 4 GB) DDR3-1333 @ DDR3-1333, 1.5 V
System DriveOCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s
Tested DrivesCrucial m4 64 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
Intel SSD 510 250 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.7
Intel SSD 320 300 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.92
Crucial m4 128 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
Crucial m4 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0002
Crucial m4 512 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
Crucial RealSSD 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0006
OCZ Vertex 3 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
OCZ Vertex 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
OCZ Agility 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
OCZ Solid 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 2.06
Corsair Force 3 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.2
Corsair Force 120 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 2.0
Adata S511 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 311A
Mushkin Chronos Deluxe 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 319A
Patriot Wildfire 120 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 319A
Kingston SSDNow V+100 128 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: CJRA
Western Digital VelociRaptor 300 GB (WD3000HLFS) SATA 3Gb/s
G.Skill FM-25S2S 64 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 02.1
Seagate Momentus 5400.6 500 GB SATA 3Gb/s
Intel X25-M G2 160 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.7
Samsung 470 256 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: AXMO
Samsung 830 256 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: CXMO
OCZ Vertex 2 (32nm) 120 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: 1.32
Kingston HyperX 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 320A
Intel SSD 710 200 GB SATA 3Gb/s
Micron RealSSD P300 200 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 0001
Corsair Force GT 240 GB SATA 6Gb/s, Firmware: 1.3
Kingston SSDNow V100 128 GB SATA 3Gb/s, Firmware: D110
GraphicsPalit GeForce GTX 460 1 GB
Power SupplySeasonic 760 W, 80 PLUS
System Software and Drivers
Operating SystemWindows 7 Ultimate 64-bit
DirectXDirectX 11
DriverGraphics: Nvidia 270.61 RST: 10.5.0.1022Virtu: 1.1.101

Benchmarks
Tom's Hardware Storage Bench v1.0Trace-Based
Iometer 1.1.0# Workers = # Logical CPUs, 4 KB Random: LBA=16 GB, varying QDs, 128 KB Sequential: QD=1
ATTO BenchmarkLBA=2 GB, QD=2 & 4, varying transfer sizes
PCMark 7Storage Suite
Enterprise Testing: Iometer WorkloadsReadRandomBlock SizeWorkers
Database67%100%8 KB - 100%4
File server80%100%512 Bytes – 10%1 KB – 5%2 KB – 5%4 KB – 60%8 KB – 2%16 KB – 4%32 KB – 4%64 KB – 10%4
Web server100%100%512 Bytes – 22%1 KB – 15%2 KB – 8%4 KB – 23%8 KB – 15%16 KB – 2%32 KB - 6%64 KB – 7%128 KB – 1%512 KB – 1%4
