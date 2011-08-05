Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Benchmark Results: PCMark 7 Drive Test
The gaming component of Futuremark’s new PCMark 7 benchmark shows that hard drive haven't sped up much in real-world applications, while replacing the hard drive by an SSD effectively triples bandwidth on games.
Video editing largely relies on sequential data, which is why the SSD's benefit isn't more pronounced in this type of workload.
There are only small benefits for Windows Media Center or Windows Media Player operation.
However, Windows Photo Gallery can import pictures much quicker if an SSD is used. Expect 3x to 5x performance, starting with a modern PC and going back in time.
since its for mainstream, i would have liked a subjective test where some 'average' folks, doing 'average' tasks, would use the machines with/without SSD's, and rate the perceived speed on a scale of 1=10.
those should have been included as well. most people "feel" the speed, rather than benchmark it.
I'm very curious about the results. My Dell Lat C400 is chugging along just fine on Windows 7 but I believe a SSD would greatly improve performance.
I do not see that the SATA controller mentions AHCI in the device manager tab, however when I run the TRIM check commnand through CMD, it returns a "enabled" reply. Also,have made the necessary registry changes to ensure that AHCI is enabled. There is however no option in the MB bios to set AHCI.
So is my drive configured with TRIM enabled or not?
MAGPCSSD is just too exaggerated, yes it is faster than HDD and may be more reliable but that doesn't justify its price.Waiting until it is price gets reasonable.
How much is reasonable? A 64GB Crucial M4 is $105... that's pretty damn reasonable to me. For that kind of money you could get a low-end mobo, an Athlon X4, or 16GB of DDR3. Upgrades don't get much more reasonable than that. But if you already have a decent, if older system, installing an SSD will make it feel like a brand new system should for the least amount of money.
Spend 10 mins doing office/internet stuff on each config without knowing which is which and rank them by speed subjectively.