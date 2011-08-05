Could An SSD Be The Best Upgrade For Your Old PC?

Benchmark Results: PCMark 7 Drive Test

The gaming component of Futuremark’s new PCMark 7 benchmark shows that hard drive haven't sped up much in real-world applications, while replacing the hard drive by an SSD effectively triples bandwidth on games.

Video editing largely relies on sequential data, which is why the SSD's benefit isn't more pronounced in this type of workload.

There are only small benefits for Windows Media Center or Windows Media Player operation.

However, Windows Photo Gallery can import pictures much quicker if an SSD is used. Expect 3x to 5x performance, starting with a modern PC and going back in time.