Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1000W PSU Review

Transient Response Tests
Advanced Transient Response Tests
In these tests, we monitored the response of the PSU in two different scenarios. First, a transient load (10A at +12V, 5A at 5V, 5A at 3.3V and 0.5A at 5VSB) was applied to the PSU for 200ms while the PSU was working at 20 percent load. In the second scenario, the PSU was hit by the same transient load while operating at 50 percent load. In both tests, we used our oscilloscope to measure the voltage drops caused by the transient load. The voltages should have remained within the ATX specification's regulation limits.
These tests are crucial because they simulate the transient loads a PSU is likely to handle (such as booting a RAID array or an instant 100 percent load of CPU/GPUs). We call these tests "Advanced Transient Response Tests," and they are designed to be very tough to master, especially for a PSU with a capacity of less than 500W.
Advanced Transient Response at 20 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.154V
|12.107V
|0.39%
|Pass
|5V
|5.027V
|4.932V
|1.89%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.304V
|3.186V
|3.57%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.048V
|5.013V
|0.69%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50 Percent
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.133V
|12.088V
|0.37%
|Pass
|5V
|5.013V
|4.927V
|1.72%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.296V
|3.183V
|3.43%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.029V
|4.993V
|0.72%
|Pass
Super Flower's Leadex platforms repeatedly prove that they can handle transient loads well, especially on the +12V rail. This PSU is another fine example of this; as you can see, the +12V rail kept its deviation within 0.4 percent in both tests. The 5V and 5VSB rails also performed quite well. Only the 3.3V rail fails to impress, as its voltage dropped below 3.2V in both cases.
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measured the response of the PSU in simpler transient load scenarios -- during the PSU's power-on phase.
For the first measurement, we turned off the PSU, dialed in the maximum current the 5VSB could output and switched on the PSU. In the second test, we dialed the maximum load the +12V could handle and started the PSU while it was in standby mode. In the last test, while the PSU was completely switched off (we cut off the power or switched off the PSU by flipping its on/off switch), we dialed the maximum load the +12V rail could handle before switching on the PSU from the loader and restoring the power. The ATX specification states that recorded spikes on all rails should not exceed 10 percent of their nominal values (+10 percent for 12V is 13.2V, and 5.5V for 5V).
A small spike on the 5VSB rail is nothing to worry about. The +12V rail demonstrated an almost perfect waveform in both tests. In general, the performance of the SF-1000F14HT PSU is great. If that spike hadn't shown up at 5VSB, it would have been flawless.
