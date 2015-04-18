Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images

Our cross-load tests are described in detail here.

To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to Auto mode through our custom-made software before trying over a thousand possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.

Load Regulation Charts

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

We find perfect load regulation at +12V, within one-percent deviation of this rail's nominal voltage (which is exactly 12V). There was tight load regulation at 5V, as well. Load regulation at higher loads on the 3.3V rail is a little looser compared to the +12V and 5V rails, however it is still very good and within two-percent deviation.

Efficiency Chart

As you can see from the corresponding chart, this Titanium PSU's efficiency is simply amazing!

Ripple Charts

Image 1 of 4 Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Image 4 of 4

Ripple suppression at +12V is outstanding throughout the PSU's entire operating range. We would like to see even better ripple suppression on the minor rails, since Super Flower's Gold- and Platinum-rated versions of the same platform performed much better in this discipline. There are some areas with increased ripple at 3.3V.

Infrared Images

Image 1 of 13 Image 2 of 13 Image 3 of 13 Image 4 of 13 Image 5 of 13 Image 6 of 13 Image 7 of 13 Image 8 of 13 Image 9 of 13 Image 10 of 13 Image 11 of 13 Image 12 of 13 Image 13 of 13

During the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU as it was being tested with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).