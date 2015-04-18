Super Flower Leadex Titanium 1600W Power Supply Review

Cross-Load Tests And Infrared Images
To generate the following charts, we set our loaders to Auto mode through our custom-made software before trying over a thousand possible load combinations with the +12V, 5V and 3.3V rails. The load regulation deviations in each of the charts below were calculated by taking the nominal values of the rails (12V, 5V and 3.3V) as point zero.
Load Regulation Charts
We find perfect load regulation at +12V, within one-percent deviation of this rail's nominal voltage (which is exactly 12V). There was tight load regulation at 5V, as well. Load regulation at higher loads on the 3.3V rail is a little looser compared to the +12V and 5V rails, however it is still very good and within two-percent deviation.
Efficiency Chart
As you can see from the corresponding chart, this Titanium PSU's efficiency is simply amazing!
Ripple Charts
Ripple suppression at +12V is outstanding throughout the PSU's entire operating range. We would like to see even better ripple suppression on the minor rails, since Super Flower's Gold- and Platinum-rated versions of the same platform performed much better in this discipline. There are some areas with increased ripple at 3.3V.
Infrared Images
During the end of the cross-load tests, we took some photos of the PSU as it was being tested with our modified FLIR E4 camera that delivers 320x240 IR resolution (76,800 pixels).
80 PLUS certification occurs at 23°C only.
Tom's Hardware is testing in a hotbox at over 42°C. So how is that failing 80 Plus Titanium specifications when 80 PLUS Organization doesn't certify or even test at that temperature?
Kitguru.net measures efficiency at 35°C and the SuperFlower Leadex Titanium 1600W has no problem meeting 80 PLUS Titanium:
http://www.kitguru.net/components/power-supplies/zardon/superflower-leadex-titanium-1600w-review/6/
The next PSUs will be more down to earth, with sub-1000 W capacities
