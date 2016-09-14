Thermaltake Toughpower SFX 600W PSU Review

Corsair SF450 deals 161 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Corsair SF Series SF450 SFF... Amazon Prime £74.99 View

Ripple Measurements

To learn how we measure ripple, please click here.

The following table includes the ripple levels we measured on the STP-0600F-G's rails. The limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120 mV (+12V) and 50 mV (5V, 3.3V and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% Load 30.3 mV 14.2 mV 13.0 mV 12.1 mV Pass 20% Load 27.2 mV 15.5 mV 13.0 mV 13.6 mV Pass 30% Load 29.5 mV 16.6 mV 13.8 mV 15.1 mV Pass 40% Load 31.8 mV 18.2 mV 13.5 mV 18.3 mV Pass 50% Load 36.1 mV 19.7 mV 13.5 mV 21.2 mV Pass 60% Load 39.6 mV 22.1 mV 13.6 mV 23.3 mV Pass 70% Load 45.6 mV 23.5 mV 15.2 mV 26.3 mV Pass 80% Load 53.3 mV 24.4 mV 15.9 mV 29.9 mV Pass 90% Load 61.3 mV 27.4 mV 19.2 mV 32.7 mV Pass 100% Load 70.6 mV 32.7 mV 24.7 mV 35.9 mV Pass 110% Load 511.0 mV 157.6 mV 126.0 mV 106.0 mV Fail Cross-Load 1 33.0 mV 17.7 mV 15.3 mV 20.5 mV Pass Cross-Load 2 68.6 mV 30.2 mV 22.6 mV 31.5 mV Pass

Ripple suppression is decent on the minor rails, though we'd like to see lower ripple (around 50 mV) at +12V under full load.

Most troubling is that, with only 110 percent load, ripple suppression goes south (even though Thermaltake claims that the peak power level of this PSU reaches 120 percent of its maximum-rated capacity). We measure over 500 mV at +12V, and way above the limit on the other rails. In addition, the STP-0600F-G generates a high-pitched noise during the overload test, a clear sign that it's working beyond its limits.

Ripple Oscilloscope Screenshots

The following oscilloscope screenshots illustrate the AC ripple and noise registered on the main rails (+12V, 5V, 3.3V and 5VSB). The bigger the fluctuations on the screen, the bigger the ripple/noise. We usually set 0.01 V/Div (each vertical division/box equals 0.01 V) as the standard for all measurements, however for the 110 percent load ripple measurements we were forced to use a higher scale.

Ripple At Full Load

Ripple At 110-Percent Load

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Ripple At Cross-Load 2