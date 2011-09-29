Nvidia 3D Vision Vs. AMD HD3D: 18 Games, Evaluated

Just Cause 2
AMD HD3D and the TriDef Ignition Driver:
Not recommended
The TriDef drivers don’t seem to work with this game in normal mode. And, in Virtual 3D, we see a lot of really strange anomalies that we don't see in any other game. The player's avatar is most affected. Therefore, we have to consider this one unplayable using the TriDef Ignition driver.
Nvidia 3D Vision:
Excellent 3D result
This game appears to work flawlessly with 3D Vision. It delivers an excellent stereoscopic experience.
