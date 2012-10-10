"Six $220-280 Z77 Express-Based Motherboards, Reviewed"

Intel's Mainstream Z77 Express Goes High-End

The divide between Intel's mainstream and high-end platforms continues to confound enthusiasts. If you go with Intel's latest and greatest architecture, you're limited to four cores and 16 lanes of PCI Express 3.0 connectivity. Those specs seem pretty meager compared to Sandy Bridge-E's six cores and 40 lanes of 8 GT/s PCI Express. But, of course, Sandy Bridge-E centers on an older core design. So, in some apps, the Ivy Bridge-based Core chips are faster. In others, Sandy Bridge-E comes out ahead. How's that for a conundrum?

Gamers simply want their favorite titles to run better. And the Ivy Bridge architecture's better per-clock performance helps make that happen (not to mention dramatically lower prices). The 22 nm process Intel uses to manufacture those chips also helps cut power consumption. And while on-die HD Graphics engine is all but useless for 3D, its Quick Sync functionality facilitates great video transcoding acceleration. Ivy Bridge-based chips seem to hit similar overclocks, but with far more conservative cooling requirements. And the architecture's biggest limitation, a scarcity of PCI Express connectivity, is hardly a problem for power users building systems with one or two graphics cards.

The PCI Express on one of the boards we're reviewing today even has a repeater function that helps overcome the tiniest of Z77 Express' weaknesses in SLI or CrossFire configurations.

This platform's battle for enthusiast market share doesn’t end with basic specifications, however. Motherboard vendors must also convince their customers that Z77 Express-equipped platforms have the features and stability to match high-end X79 Express-based offerings. We received six motherboards that attempt to prove this point (though one of the products no longer qualifies for our final analysis).

Motherboard Features ASRock Z77 OC Formula Asus Sabertooth Z77 ECS Z77H2-AX PCB Revision 1.03 1.02 1.0 Chipset Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Voltage Regulator 14 Phases Twelve Phases 15 Phases BIOS P1.00 (07/30/2012) 1504 (08/03/2012) 120424 (04/24/2012) 100.0 MHz BCLK 100.0 (+0.00%) 100.30 (+0.03%) 99.78 (-0.22%) I/O Panel Connectors P/S 2 1 None None USB 3.0 6 4 4 USB 2.0 4 4 4 IEEE-1394 None None None Network Single Single Single eSATA None 2 2 CLR_CMOS Button Yes No (flash button only) Yes Digital Audio Out Optical Only Optical Only Optical Only Digital Audio In None None None Analog Audio 5 6 5 Video Out HDMI HDMI, DisplayPort VGA, HDMI Other Devices None None Bluetooth, WiFi Internal Interfaces PCIe 3.0 x16 2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8) 2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8) 3 (x16/x16/x0, x16/x8/x8) PCIe 2.0 x16 1 (4-lanes from PCH) 1 (4-lanes from PCH) None PCIe x1/x4 2/0 3/0 2/0 Mini PCIe None None 1 USB 2.0 3 (6-ports) 3 (6-ports) 1 (2-ports) USB 3.0 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) 1 (2-ports) IEEE-1394 None None None SATA 6.0 Gb/s 6 4 4 SATA 3.0 Gb/s 4 4 3 (includes 1x mSATA) 4-Pin Fan 2 6 1 3-Pin Fan 5 1 2 FP-Audio 1 1 1 S/PDIF I/O Output Only Output Only Output Only Power Button Yes No Yes Reset Button Yes No Yes CLR_CMOS Button No No No Diagnostics Panel Numeric Pass/Fail LEDs Numeric Legacy Interfaces Serial Port None Serial, 2x PCI Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 2 x SATA 3Gb/s 1 x mSATA 3Gb/s Chipset RAID Modes 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 Add-In SATA 2 x 88SE9172 PCIe 4 x SATA 6Gb/s RAID 0/1 2 x ASM1061 PCIe2 x SATA 6Gb/s 2 x eSATA 6Gb/s 2 x ASM1061 PCIe2 x SATA 6Gb/s 2 x eSATA 6Gb/s USB 3.0 EJ188H PCIeIntel Z77 Integrated ASM1042 PCIeIntel Z77 Integrated TUSB7320 PCIeIntel Z77 Integrated IEEE-1394 None None None Gigabit Ethernet Primary LAN BCM57781 PCIe WG82579V PHY RTL8111E PCIe Secondary LAN None None None Audio HD Audio Codec ALC898 ALC892 ALC892 DDL/DTS Connect Not Specified Not Specified Not Specified Warranty Three Years Five Years 3-yr Parts, 2-yr Labor

The one motherboard in today’s line-up with a 48-lane PCIe 3.0 bridge is ECS’ Golden Z77H2-AX. Unfortunately, this platform climbed $40 beyond the budget limit of today’s round-up in the time we've been reviewing it. We're tired of seeing board vendors playing pricing games based on our review schedule (this isn't the first time we're seeing a curiously-timed price move). So, since we put the work in to review ECS' submission, we're including our already-gathered data and simply withholding the board from any award candidacy.

The only other $220-280 board with PLX's 48-lane PCIe swtich is also out of contention because its manufacturer chose to focus on a different high-end feature. But what other $40 feature could be worth its cost to the end user? Here's a hint: Zeus.

Motherboard Features Gigabyte Z77X-UP5 TH Intel DZ77RE-75K MSI Z77A-GD80 PCB Revision 1.0 01 1.0 Chipset Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Intel Z77 Express Voltage Regulator Twelve Phases Ten Phases 14 Phases BIOS F9 (08/23/2012) 0049 (07/13/2012) V1.1 (06/12/2012) 100.0 MHz BCLK 100.10 (+0.10%) 99.78 (-0.22%) 100.0 (+0.0%) I/O Panel Connectors P/S 2 None 1 1 USB 3.0 4 4 2 USB 2.0 2 2 4 IEEE-1394 None 1 None Network Single Dual Single eSATA 1 1 None CLR_CMOS Button No Back To BIOS Yes Digital Audio Out Optical Only Optical Only Optical+Coaxial Digital Audio In None None None Analog Audio 5 5 6 Video Out VGA, DVI-D, HDMI HDMI HDMI, VGA Other Devices Dual Thunderbolt Thunderbolt Thunderbolt Internal Interfaces PCIe 3.0 x16 3 (x16/x0/x0, x8/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4) 2 (x16/x0 or x8/x8) 3 (x16/x0/x0, x8/x8/x0, x8/x4/x4) PCIe 2.0 x16 None None None PCIe x1/x4 3/0 3/0 4 (two shared)/0 Mini PCIe None None None USB 2.0 2 (4-ports) 3 (6-ports) 3 (6-ports) USB 3.0 3 (6-ports) 2 (4-ports) 1 (2-ports) IEEE-1394 1 1 1 SATA 6.0 Gb/s 2 4 4 SATA 3.0 Gb/s 4 (1 shared w/mSATA) 4 4 4-Pin Fan 5 4 3 3-Pin Fan None None 2 FP-Audio 1 1 1 S/PDIF I/O Input and Output Output Only None Power Button Yes Yes Yes Reset Button Yes Yes Yes CLR_CMOS Button Yes No No Diagnostics Panel Numeric Numeric Numeric Legacy Interfaces 1 x PCI 2 x PCI Serial Port Mass Storage Controllers Chipset SATA 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 3 x SATA 3Gb/s 1 x eSATA 3Gb/s 2 x SATA 6Gb/s 4 x SATA 3Gb/s Chipset RAID Modes 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 0, 1, 5, 10 Add-In SATA 88SE9172 PCIe1 x SATA 6Gb/s1 x eSATA 6Gb/s 2 x 88SE9172 PCIe2 x SATA 6Gb/s 1 x eSATA 6Gb/s ASM1061 PCIe (Shared w/FireWire)2 x SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.0 Intel Z77 Integrated 2x VL-810 4-port Hub Intel Z77 Integrated 2x GL3520M 4-port Hub Z77 Integrated Only IEEE-1394 None TSB43AB22A PCI VT6315N PCIe (Shared w/SATA) Gigabit Ethernet Primary LAN WG82579V PHY WG82579V PHY WG82579V PHY Secondary LAN None WG82574L PCIe None Audio HD Audio Codec ALC898 ALC898 ALC898 DDL/DTS Connect Not Specified Not Specified Not Specified Warranty Three Years Three Years Three Years

Three of the motherboards in today’s line-up include Thunderbolt technology, and one even has Intel’s $40 DSL3510 dual-channel controller. Choosing between its three-way SLI-capable and dual-port Thunderbolt-equipped products must have been difficult for Gigabyte, but we’re sure storage geeks like our own Andrew Ku will applaud its decision.