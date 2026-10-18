MIT engineers build soft 3D shape-sensing skin for gaming and VR — tracks 3D movement and touch with sub-half-centimeter error

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Although it still works with a few fibers cut, a garment would need many more, much thinner ones.

Illustration of an arm in a sleeve striped with optical fibers, linked by lines of light to a wireframe of the sleeve’s shape.
(Image credit: MIT, courtesy of the researchers; edited by MIT News)

MIT engineers have built a soft, wearable shape-sensing sheet with self-tracking movement that could be useful for controlling games, virtual reality, and physical therapy applications, reports MIT News. The technology, which leverages optical fibers to track the sheet’s own 3D shape, keeps its error below half a centimeter in lab tests. Qifan Yu, an MIT mechanical engineering graduate student on the team, put rigid-sensor designs at around 1 to 2 cm and called the result “at least on par with existing technologies.” The sheet also still works even when damaged, but the fibers remain thicker than ideal for garments.

The news follows a paper, “Toward fully soft and multifunctional shape sensing via optical waveguide arrays,” recently published in Advanced Intelligent Systems. It details that the waveguides respond to bending in both directions, “bi-directional,” with the array laid out to discern shapes. Combined fiber responses mean fewer sensing elements are needed, and that can also improve damage resilience. The fibers respond to pressure, so they can sense external force, such as a press on the forearm in a physical therapy demo.

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Shane Downing
Shane Downing
Contributing Writer

Shane Downing is a Contributing Writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering consumer storage, PC hardware, and AI.