EEG machines are used to detect and record brain activity, so one enterprising tech enthusiast decided to use them to play GTA VI. Creator Perri Karyal showed her feat on X, where she streamed her gameplay while wearing a wireless electroencephalogram (EEG) designed for research.

I STOLE A JET WITH MIND CONTROL IN GTA6 this took me AGES you have no idea what should I do next?? This electroencephalogram (EEG) records my brain activity and when I'm imagining something I've trained the software to recognise (like pushing a cube forward), a button will be pressed on my virtual xbox controller. For this run, I was imagining pushing a boulder to accelerate, getting angry to interact with vehicles, and imagining a cricket hopping to jump. I use eyetracking and gyro for joysticks :)November 22, 2026

Perri could be seen jumping a fence with Jason on a motorbike, before proceeding toward a parked fighter to steal and fly it. Her brain activity is overlaid on the screen while she’s playing, and viewers could also see the creator intensely focused on the game.

She trained the software to recognize specific brain signals and mapped them to an action on her Xbox controller. For example, imagining pushing a cube forward would correspond to a button press, getting angry lets her interact with cars and other vehicles, while picturing a hopping cricket would also make her character jump. The joysticks, on the other hand, are controlled via eye tracking and through gyroscopes on the head unit.

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While Perri makes it look effortless, using the EEG device for gaming is way harder than what many people think. “People don’t realize how challenging it is!” Karyal replied to a comment. One viewer also mentioned the huge mass of brainwaves that appeared on the screen when she took off on the jet, to which she responded, “I was so stressed out. DO YOU KNOW HOW MANY TIMES I TRIED TO DO THIS.” Even though using wireless EEG for gaming does not have any apparent side effects, the creator said that she gets headaches after hours of gaming because of how much the headset squeezes her head.

This isn’t the first time that we’ve seen people playing games using just their mind. Neuralink has recently shown off one of its patients shooting at NPCs and even “threading the needle” with a speedboat using a brain-computer interface (BCI) chip. The big difference between Perri’s creation and Neuralink’s BCI, though, is that the latter requires invasive neurosurgery.

It may be surprising to think how a tech creator could beat Neuralink at its own game, but the latter has already applied the technology to multiple trial patients. We’ve seen them playing complicated games like World of Warcraft and Counter-Strike 2, while others used it for productivity and creativity, like editing a YouTube video.

These technologies are still in the development and trial phases or are being experimented on by enterprising creators and tech tubers. However, it also gives hope to individuals with limited mobility, as it gives them hope that they could regain some form of mobility and independence in the future.

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